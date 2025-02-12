《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministries eyeing ‘cultural diplomacy’

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, left, and Minister of Culture Li Yuan pose for a photograph after presenting each other with gifts following a meeting in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2025/02/12 03:00

GLOBAL VISIBILITY:Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung proposed working with allies to hold activities and stage artistic performances at the Osaka World Expo

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter, with CNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） and Minister of Culture Li Yuan （李遠） yesterday held a meeting in New Taipei City to discuss “cultural diplomacy,” with a particular focus on the upcoming World Expo in Japan and cultural events in European nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） in a statement said it was the first time the two ministries held ministerial-level talks.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Wu （吳志中） and Deputy Minister of Culture Minister Sue Wang （王時思） were also in attendance.

During the meeting, both sides talked about combining MOFA and the Ministry of Culture’s resources to boost the nation’s visibility on the world stage, the statement said.

One focus was the Osaka World Expo, which is to be held from April 13 to Oct. 13, it added.

Lin proposed that Taiwan work closely with allies to hold activities and stage artistic performances during the Osaka event.

Another focus for both ministries is to take advantage of the National Palace Museum’s upcoming exhibitions in the Czech Republic and France later this year, and the ministries would work together to hold a series of cultural and artistic events promoting Taiwan’s diverse culture with the theme of “Taiwan Culture Year,” the statement said.

MOFA said the ministries worked together last year when the nation participated in the Paris Cultural Olympiad during the Olympic Games.

They set up a Taiwan Pavilion at Parc de la Villette from July 27 to Aug. 10, with 22 Taiwanese performing arts groups appearing.

DRIVING IN ESTONIA

In other news, MOFA yesterday said that people who have a driver’s license issued in Taiwan, an international driving permit and a translation of the driver’s license in Estonian can now drive in Estonia, adding that it is considering offering a reciprocal deal to the European nation.

Department of European Affairs Deputy Director-General Josephine Lee （李秀窈） said the Estonian Transport Administration announced the policy on its Web site.

“Visitors who hold a valid Taiwan driver’s license and will not be staying in Estonia for more than 12 months, can now use the original copy of their driver’s license, the original copy of their international driving permit and a translation of the driver’s license in Estonian to drive in Estonia,” Lee said.

Those wishing to obtain an Estonian translation of their driver’s license can visit the Web site of the Estonian Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs （https://www.justdigi.ee/en/legal-services/sworn-translators） and contact a sworn translator of their choice to obtain a translation, Lee said.

The cost of the translation is generally 60 to 100 euros （US$62 to US$103）, and usually they receive it in two to three working days, she said, adding the translated document does not need to be further certified by the consular service office in Estonia.

“The policy makes it more convenient for Taiwanese tourists and businesspeople,” Lee said. “MOFA welcomes and thanks the Estonian government for offering it to our people.”

Based on the principle of reciprocity, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications is considering offering the same treatment to Estonians visiting Taiwan, she said.

Meanwhile, Lee said the Greek government on Feb. 2 declared a state of emergency in Santorini, a popular tourist island hit by a series of earthquakes, and it would remain in effect until early next month.

“MOFA reminds people who are planning to visit the area to stay alert and pay attention to the Greek government’s latest announcements, and avoid entering zones that have been deemed unsafe,” she said.

People who need emergency assistance when visiting Greece are advised to call the Taipei Representative Office in Greece’s emergency phone number, or ask their family or friends in Taiwan to call the ministry’s all-hours emergency hotline, Lee said.

