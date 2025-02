An outdoor temperature display at the Taipingshan Villa in Yilan County reads minus-7°C early yesterday morning. Photo courtesy of the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area

2025/02/10 03:00

STAY WARM: Sixty-three nontraumatic incidents of OHCA were reported on Feb. 1, the most for a single day this year, the National Fire Agency said

By Hsu Li-chuan and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

A total of 415 cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) occurred this month as of Saturday, data from the National Fire Agency showed as doctors advised people to stay warm amid cold weather, particularly people with cardiovascular disease.

The Central Weather Administration yesterday issued a low temperature warning nationwide except for Penghu County, anticipating sustained lows of 10°C or a dip to below 6°C in Nantou, Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties, as well as areas north of Yunlin County.

The coldest temperature recorded in flat areas of Taiwan proper yesterday morning was 6.4°C in New Taipei City’s Shiding District (石碇).

Sixty-three nontraumatic OHCA cases were reported on Feb. 1, the most for a single day this year, followed by 28, 52, 51, 61, 56, 50 and 54 for each day through Saturday respectively, National Fire Agency data showed.

Although the cases cannot be determined to be a result of cold weather, drastic changes in temperature can cause vasoconstriction, leading to conditions such as sudden stroke or acute myocardial infarction, which can induce OHCA.

Medical research shows that for every minute that cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is delayed in OHCA cases the success rate of emergency care is reduced by 7 to 10 percent, the agency wrote on Facebook.

It urged people to download the agency’s First on Scene (急救先鋒) app to increase their capability of helping people with a heart attack.

As the 119 dispatch system is incorporated into the app, fire and rescue authorities can send an ambulance while informing and guiding nearby people who have downloaded the app to an OHCA incident occurring in a public place, the agency said.

They can help perform CPR or use an automated external defibrillator before paramedics arrive, increasing the odds of surviving a heart attack, it said.

The app also provides guidance on emergency care, which can assist people feeling unwell in deciding whether their conditions require medical attention, it said.

The Kaohsiung Department of Health also warned of the risk of cardiovascular incidents during cold weather, and cautioned that taking showers, getting up abruptly in the morning, going outside and changing clothes are the four high-risk moments for cardiovascular incidents to occur.

Blood vessels can suddenly contract while taking a shower in the cold due to drastic temperature changes, leading to unstable blood pressure or even heart attacks, it said.

People in a shower should wash themselves starting from their limbs instead of the head or chest, and warm up the bathroom ahead of time, it said.

As the lowest temperature usually occurs in the early morning, people can experience significant blood pressure fluctuations while getting up from bed due to higher blood viscosity and stronger vasoconstriction, it said.

Moving limbs to adapt to the cold in the morning before slowly getting up would help, it said, adding that it is also important to stay warm.

People moving from the warm indoors to the cold outdoors are advised to wear more layers, and cover their head, neck and limbs, as drastic temperature changes can lead to sudden vasoconstriction and increased blood pressure, the department said.

As sudden exposure to cold air can also cause drastic vasoconstriction and raise the risk of cardiovascular incidents, people should change their clothing when entering warm indoor environments, it said.

Elderly people and people with cardiovascular diseases or chronic diseases such as three highs — high blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol — are prone to cardiovascular issues and should be more aware of temperature changes in cold weather, it said.

They should keep warm, avoid strenuous exercise and drink water while outdoors, and continue to monitor their physical condition, it said.

If people experience the symptoms of a stroke or a myocardial infarction, such as chest tightness, chest pain, dizziness or numbness in limbs, they should go to a doctor right away for treatment within the “golden hour,” the department said.

Independent meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that the latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model showed that northern Taiwan would remain chilly, while other areas would experience a significant day-night temperature difference from yesterday to today.

Temperatures on Taiwan proper could dip to 5°C, he said, adding that they would start to climb back up between this morning and Wednesday.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

People in winter clothing cross a street in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法