《TAIPEI TIMES》 NCC defends new fee policy on devices after backlash

2025/02/09 03:00

By Wu Liang-yi and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A new fee on telecommunications radio-frequency devices purchased from international online shopping platforms is aimed at ensuring the quality of wireless communications services in Taiwan, the National Communications Commission （NCC） said yesterday following a backlash over the policy.

The NCC on Monday announced revisions to the Administrative Regulations on Manufacturing, Import and Report of the Controlled Telecommunications Radio-Frequency Devices （電信管制射頻器材製造輸入及申報作業管理辦法） and the Fee-charging Standards of Processing Telecommunications Management （電信管理業務規費收費標準）, which stipulate a NT$750 examination fee for up to two Class 2 controlled telecommunications radio-frequency devices bought online and imported by mail.

The NCC said the policy aims to ensure the proper use of radio waves and the quality of wireless communications services, as more people are buying radio-frequency equipment from abroad.

The devices are mainly low-power radio-frequency gadgets, including tablets, mobile phones, Bluetooth headsets, Wi-Fi adapters, wireless keyboards and mice.

The measure has drawn criticism since it took effect on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a petition was launched on the National Development Council’s Public Policy Online Participation Network Platform seeking to limit the scope of the fee, with the petitioner calling it unreasonable and a significant inconvenience.

The petitioner said the fee could be applied to items such as virtual reality devices, game consoles and communications equipment.

“How can they charge me NT$750 for a mouse that only cost about NT$300?” a person wrote in the comments section of the petition platform.

The petition calls for the exclusion of objectively risk-free merchandise and broken devices in need of repair from the fee. It has garnered enough signatures to pass the threshold for review by the government.

Applications for examining imports of Class 2 controlled telecommunications radio-frequency devices have increased annually, amounting to more than 25,000 cases in 2023 and more than 40,000 cases last year, it said.

To examine applicants’ affidavits and product specification sheets, and ensure that imports comply with domestic regulations, the NCC must invest substantial resources, especially as deliveries are time-sensitive, the commission said.

While devices imported by mail for personal use would be charged the fee, up to five devices purchased while traveling overseas and carried back to Taiwan in personal luggage would be exempt, it said.

