《TAIPEI TIMES》US lawmakers back ending ‘one China’

The US Capitol in Washington is pictured on Tuesday. Photo: Daniel Slim, AFP

2025/02/08 03:00

TAIWAN ADVOCATES: The resolution, which called for the recognition of Taiwan as a country and normalized relations, was supported by 22 Republican representatives

Staff writer, with CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

Two US representatives on Thursday reintroduced a resolution calling for the US to end its “one China” policy, resume formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan and negotiate a bilateral Taiwan-US free trade agreement.

Republican US representatives Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania’s 10th District were backed by 22 Republican members of the US House of Representatives.

The two congressmen first introduced the resolution together in 2021.

The resolution called on US President Donald Trump to “abandon the antiquated ‘one China’ policy in favor of a policy that recognizes the objective reality that Taiwan is an independent country, not governed by or included within the territory of the People’s Republic of China.”

Trump should also recognize the legitimacy of Taiwan’s democratically elected national government, appoint an official US ambassador to the nation and accept a Taiwanese counterpart in the US, it says.

The resolution also called on the US representative to the UN and other officials to advocate for Taiwan’s membership in the UN and other international bodies of which the US is a member.

The resolution went on to commend Taiwan for its “commitment to democracy, civil liberties and human rights.” It also referenced several former US presidents, including Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

Taiwan and the US had maintained normal diplomatic relations until “president Carter abruptly abandoned both without the approval of Congress in 1979” and that despite Reagan strengthening ties, “The United States has not altered its position regarding sovereignty over Taiwan,” the resolution says.

Clinton was also quoted in the resolution as having previously declared “that the issues between Beijing and Taiwan must be resolved peacefully and with the assent of the people of Taiwan.”

Both Republican lawmakers have a history of calling for stronger ties with Taiwan. The pair in 2021 recommended that the US support Taiwan’s bid for UN membership.

The US government switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 and has since maintained only unofficial diplomatic relations with Taiwan, as defined by the Taiwan Relations Act.

According to the bill, the “one China” policy is obsolete, does not serve the people of Taiwan or the US and fails to reflect the reality that Taiwan has been a sovereign and independent country for more than 70 years.

If the bill passes the House and the Senate, it would only be a “sense of Congress” resolution. It would not require the US president’s approval and would not have the full force of law.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法