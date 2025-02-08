《TAIPEI TIMES》Cold surge advisories issued by the CWA

People in winter clothing walk on a street in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/02/08 03:00

ORANGE ALERT:Due to the effects of northeasterly winds, an air quality alert could be imposed on Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, the Ministry of Environment said

Staff writer, with CNA

The Central Weather Administration （CWA） yesterday issued cold surge advisories for 20 out of 22 cities and counties.

“Orange alerts,” which warn of sustained temperatures at or below 10°C, or dropping below 6°C, have been issued for Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Keelung and Hsinchu City, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, Yilan, Hualien, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, “yellow alerts” warning of the minimum temperature dropping below 10°C have been issued for Tainan, Kaohsiung and Chiayi City, as well as Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi and Taitung counties.

The CWA said these areas could also experience significant day-night temperature differences.

The only two places that did not receive a cold surge advisory are Pingtung and Penghu counties.

The CWA said due to an incoming cold spell, the mercury started to dip to cold surge advisory levels yesterday afternoon and would climb back up on Monday.

Accompanying the cold snap are short showers in locations north of Taoyuan and the eastern half of the nation.

Hsinchu and Miaoli, as well as mountainous areas in the central and southern areas, could also experience sporadic rain, the CWA said, with cloudy weather in other areas.

In related news, the Ministry of Environment said that due to the effects of northeasterly winds, an orange air quality alert could be imposed on Kaohsiung and Pingtung County.

The ministry’s air quality monitoring network said that an orange alert means that the air would be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” who are more prone to allergies.

The ministry said pollutants and allergens could be carried by northeasterly winds, and due to central and southern parts of Taiwan being downwind, it would be harder for such particles to disperse.

The actual effects of the allergens would be determined by the severity of air pollution upwind and also the amount of rain that could purify the air, it said.

There is also the possibility of air quality in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County remaining orange today, it said.

A Central Weather Administration chart shows this week’s temperature forecast. The green line represents Hualien and Taitung counties, the blue line represents central and southern Taiwan, while the red line represents northern Taiwan and Yilan County. Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Administration

