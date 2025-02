A migrant caregiver attends to an elderly person in a park in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

2025/02/08 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

A program allowing eligible families to hire migrant caregivers for a minimum of four hours at a time would go into effect by the end of next month, and six selected employers under the program would soon be unveiled, a labor official said on Thursday.

Under the program first announced in May last year, eligible families are those with a member who has a certificate for a physical or mental disability, severe illness or injury.

It also includes households where a family member has been assessed as needing long-term care at levels 2 to 8, or has undergone surgery within the preceding three months.

Under current rules, foreign care workers are usually employed on a live-in basis, residing with families who hire them to provide full-time care to someone in that household.

A distinctive feature of the program is that non-governmental organizations, including private foundations and nonprofits, would be the employers of the dispatched caregivers, rather than long-term care institutions, the Ministry of Labor’s Workforce Development Agency (WDA) said.

What sets the pilot program apart from other options is that services can be short-term and provided on short notice to cater to families with urgent needs, WDA senior specialist Hu Hsin-yeh (胡欣野) said.

The selected employers were commissioned because they have documented experience managing Taiwanese caregivers under the long-term care service system and have been in business for at least five years, she said.

However, some of the selected organizations could bring in labor brokers as they might not have the necessary know-how to recruit foreign workers, she added.

That means migrant caregivers could still have monthly “service fees” ranging from NT$1,500 to NT$1,800 deducted from their salaries, he said.

Su Yu-kuo (蘇裕國), head of the WDA’s Cross-border Workforce Management Division, said labor brokers would take care of migrant caregivers’ day-to-day lives, such as managing their dormitories, while recruitment, employment and management of caregivers would be the responsibility of the employers.

Su said that the six selected employers would only be able to commission labor brokers that have been rated “A” by the WDA for five consecutive years, or those that previously posted excellent results and for which evaluations have been waived.

People who hire migrant caregivers through the new program can expect to pay fees of between NT$1,000 and NT$1,250 for four hours, NT$1,200 to NT$2,500 for eight hours and NT$2,600 to NT$3,500 for 24 hours (which must include 10 hours of rest for the worker).

Exact prices would vary from one service provider to another, and a finalized chart outlining prices charged by each provider would be posted on the WDA’s Web site in due course, Su said.

