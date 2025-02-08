為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Military criminal cases are increasing

    The plaque of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    The plaque of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/02/08 03:00

    NATIONAL SECURITY: While in 2014 there were 867 cases involving 1,096 people, last year there were 4,743 cases involving 6,753 people, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    The number of criminal cases involving military personnel has increased fivefold in the past 10 years, with national security contraventions having a significant impact, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday.

    Compulsory military service was returned to one year for all men born after Jan. 1, 2005, starting on Jan. 1 last year.

    The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office anticipates this would cause an increase in military criminal cases that could influence national security.

    The office released a special report on prosecution strategies last month.

    Data compiled by the High Prosecutors’ Office showed that there were 28,837 criminal cases involving 41,520 military personnel from 2014 to last year, with the number increasing annually, the High Prosecutors’ Office said.

    There were 867 cases involving 1,096 people in 2014 and 4,743 cases involving 6,753 people last year, a fivefold increase in 10 years, the data showed.

    Of those cases, 55.6 percent involved fraud, drugs, assault, money laundering or gambling, 35 percent involved sexual assault or murder, and 9.4 percent involved transgressions of military duties.

    The prosecution rate was highest for those who transgressed their duties, contravening the Anti-Corruption Act （犯貪污治罪條例）, at 59 percent, the office said.

    The prosecution rate for contraventions of the National Security Act （國家安全法） was 46.7 percent, it added.

    Those cases included spying on state secrets, developing organizations and filming psychological warfare videos, it said.

    Although the number of those cases is not high, they had significant and far-reaching impact, it added.

    China’s infiltration tactics have shifted from targeting senior officers to recruiting ordinary soldiers and even the public, the office said.

    The office met with national security and military agencies to discuss how to respond to growing criminal cases in the military, it said.

    They developed nine major strategies, including clearly defining military discipline violations, strengthening communication between prosecutors and military authorities, handling military desertion cases better and assisting victims in filing complaints, the office said.

    A strong military can ensure a stable nation, the office said.

    If prosecutors can handle military criminal cases with strictness and efficiency, it would prevent similar crimes from reoccurring, it said.

    This would uphold military discipline and leadership, safeguarding national security, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播