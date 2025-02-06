為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Licenses of ICRT, 36 others set to expire

    The National Communications Commission logo is pictured at the commission’s office in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    The National Communications Commission logo is pictured at the commission’s office in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/02/06 03:00

    NO QUORUM: Regulator NCC cannot convene a meeting to review the radio and TV renewal applications after changes requiring the presence of four commissioners

    By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

    Thirty-seven television and radio stations across the nation, including International Community Radio Taipei （ICRT）, TaiwanPlus and the nation’s three oldest terrestrial television stations, might be taken off the air, as the National Communications Commission （NCC） does not have enough commissioners to convene meetings to review their license renewal applications.

    The seven-member commission has only three commissioners. The National Communications Commission Organization Act （國家通訊傳播委員會組織法） requires a quorum of four to hold a meeting.

    The Executive Yuan had nominated four names to replace four outgoing ones, but the legislature’s Transportation Committee did not review the nominations.

    The Executive Yuan later asked then-NCC vice chairman Wong Po-tsung （翁柏宗）, who was nominated to be NCC chairman, to temporarily assume the post of NCC chairman.

    However, the legislature passed an amendment to the NCC Organization Act （國家通訊傳播委員會組織法）, which bans any NCC member from serving more than two terms. Wong, who had served two terms, left after the amendment took effect.

    There are 37 television and radio stations whose broadcasting licenses are scheduled to expire in the first half of this year, NCC secretary-general Huang Wen-che （黃文哲） said.

    The list includes four terrestrial television stations — Taiwan Television, China Television, Chinese Television System and Taiwan Public Television Service （PTS） — whose licenses will expire on June 30.

    The government-funded English-language channel TaiwanPlus would also be affected, as it operates using PTS’ license, the commission said.

    Furthermore, 25 radio stations are slated for license renewal, Huang said.

    The broadcasting licenses of ICRT, Fu-Hsin Broadcasting Station International, National Education Radio, Police Broadcasting Service, Taipei Broadcasting Station and Kaohsiung Broadcasting Station are to expire on June 30, while the licenses for the rest of the group would expire between June 18 and June 30, he said.

    ICRT is Taiwan’s only English-language radio station and serves the expatriate community here.

    Fu-Hsin Broadcasting Station is a military broadcasting service funded by the Ministry of National Defense, while the National Education Radio is supported by the Ministry of Education to produce educational programs.

    The Police Broadcasting Service, which is backed by the National Police Agency, is considered a reliable source of traffic reports.

    The Taipei and Kaohsiung broadcasting stations are supported by the Taipei and Kaohsiung city governments respectively.

    Meanwhile, the broadcasting licenses of eight satellite television broadcasters would expire between next month and June. MTV Live and Nick Jr of Taipei Postproduction （台北影業公司） might see an immediate impact, as their licenses will expire on March 7, Huang said.

    The commission has no legal grounds to allow these stations to continue to operate by granting them a temporary license, he said.

    Article 12-1 of the Radio and Television Act （廣播電視法） stipulates that the NCC may grant a three-month operating license to broadcasters should the agency find items they need to address when reviewing their license renewal applications. It does not apply in the current situation, Huang said.

    As failure to renew the licenses of these broadcast media would significantly hurt the public interest, the commission has invited external experts to propose solutions at a meeting on Feb. 20, he said.

    Broadcasters are entitled to seek judicial remedies, such as court injunctions to keep them on the air, the commission said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播