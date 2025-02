An image from the Numbeo Web site shows a cartographic representation of its Health Care by Country, in which Taiwan ranked first. Photo: screen grab from the Numbeo Web site

2025/02/06 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer

Taiwan ranked first place on the Numbeo Health Care Index for the seventh consecutive year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Taiwan scored 86.5 out of 100, up 0.5 points from 86 last year, the database Web site showed.

“Our world-class medical expertise continues to serve both our democratic society & friends worldwide,” the ministry wrote on X.

Taiwan led South Korea, which ranked second, by 3.7 percentage points, and Japan, ranked third, by 6.5 percentage points, the index showed.

The Netherlands and Denmark ranked fourth and fifth, with scores of 79.3 and 78.4 respectively, followed by Austria with a score of 77.9, up 0.7 percentage points and five ranks compared with the index’s mid-year review last year.

France was seventh with a score of 77.7, falling 0.1 percentage points and dropping one spot compared with last year’s mid-year review.

Finland and Thailand shared the same score of 77.5, but ranked eighth, as it scored 141.4, 0.4 percentage points more than Thailand, on the Health Care Exp Index.

Spain closed out the top 10 with a score of 77.3, the index showed.

Taiwan’s Health Care Exp Index score was 159.2, ahead of South Korea’s 151.5 and Japan’s 145.8.

China ranked 32nd with a main score of 68.7 and a Health Care Exp Index score of 123.7.

Numbeo said its Health Care Exp Index “is designed to reflect the quality of a healthcare system by emphasizing the positive aspects more significantly through an exponential increase while also emphasizing the native aspects more significantly.”

Numbeo was founded in April 2009, and its research and data are independent of any government organization.

It is operated by Numbeo doo, a private company headquartered in Serbia.

