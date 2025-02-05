為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 TRC announces record NT$13.79bn yearly deficit

    A Taiwan Railway Corp train arrives at Jiaosi Station in Yilan County yesterday. Photo: Tsai Yun-jung, Taipei Times

    A Taiwan Railway Corp train arrives at Jiaosi Station in Yilan County yesterday. Photo: Tsai Yun-jung, Taipei Times

    2025/02/05 03:00

    By Tsai Yun-jung and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

    Taiwan Railway Corp （TRC） had a record deficit of NT$13.79 billion （US$418.1 million） in its first year of corporatization last year, the company said yesterday, adding that it planned to hold a meeting today to discuss the potential of raising ticket fares.

    The record deficit was due to additional employee welfare funds, underperforming ticket sales and lack of fare adjustments, it said.

    Last year, the company anticipated a deficit of NT$7.4 billion, but by the end of December that number had increased to NT$12 billion.

    Yesterday it reported that the deficit was NT$13.79 billion.

    TRC said it anticipated ticket revenue to be NT$18.5 billion, but the earthquake in Hualien County on April 3 last year impacted ticket sales.

    Ticket revenue was NT$17.4 billion, it said.

    Additionally, the company said it allocated NT$2.3 billion to employee welfare funds for the first time, as well as spending NT$200 million on transferring assets after corporatization.

    Ticket prices have also remained the same for 30 years, which had a negative impact on operational losses, it added.

    The number of employees steadily increased from 13,851 in 2017 to 15,924 in 2023, with labor costs reaching NT$16.8 billion, it said.

    Labor costs have risen due to increases in night shift pay and hazard pay, it added.

    TRC has been operating at an annual deficit of more than NT$10 billion since 2021.

    The annual deficit was NT$11.9 billion in 2021, NT$11.1 billion in 2022 and NT$11.4 billion in 2023.

    The company anticipates a deficit of NT$8.69 billion and ticket revenue of NT$18.79 billion this year, it said.

    The company management hopes to adjust ticket prices to increase ticket revenue and decrease the deficit, it said.

    The management team’s fare adjustment proposal must first be approved by the board of directors and then be submitted to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for review.

    After that, the proposal must be approved by the Executive Yuan.

    The management team submitted a fare adjustment proposal to the board of directors in September last year, but the board requested additional information.

    The board is expected to discuss the team’s second proposal today.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播