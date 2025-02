Academia Sinica President James Liao, right, speaks at the institution’s booth at the Taipei International Book Exhibition yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/02/05 03:00

INTERNATIONAL REPUTATION: Making major funding cuts to Taiwan’s leading research institution gives the impression that science is not a priority, James Liao said

By Yang Yuan-ting and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan’s international reputation would be harmed by cutting a large portion of Academia Sinica’s budget at a time when national defense, economics, politics, and science and technology are closely linked, Academia Sinica president James Liao (廖俊智) said yesterday.

The Legislative Yuan, led by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party, froze 30 percent of the institute’s operational expenses, or NT$1.2 billion (US$36.38 million).

It also cut 15 percent of its funding for travel expenses, 60 percent for media and publicity expenses, and about NT$100 million for equipment.

Making major cuts to Taiwan’s leading research institution gives the impression that the nation does not prioritize scientific advancement, Liao said at the opening of Academia Sinica’s booth at the Taipei International Book Exhibition.

“At a time when science is more crucial than ever for economic, political and defense development, failing to increase investment would raise questions globally,” he said.

Many other research and academic institutions are facing a similar situation, which has heavily affected morale, Liao said.

Taiwan already lags behind other countries in terms of its treatment of scientists and now its dedicated researchers face budget cuts and scrutiny, as well as a lack of recognition, he said.

Many researchers have reached out privately with concerns and complaints, and many worry about potential job cuts, he said.

This kind of environment might cause researchers to move abroad or join the private sector, he said.

When funding sources are unstable, contract workers such as research assistants are less likely to accept jobs due to concern about their salaries, Liao said.

This would stall and halt many research projects, he said.

Cutting travel expenses will affect researchers’ participation at international conferences and exchanges with other leading scientists, he added.

While online meetings are becoming more efficient, many research collaborations still require in-person interactions to conduct experiments, fieldwork and build long-term partnerships, he said.

In related news, the Central Taiwan Joint Services Center has halted most of its operations due to budget cuts, center Director Chuang Ching-cheng (莊競程) said.

The legislature cut the center’s budget by 99 percent, from almost NT$7 million to just NT$70,000.

All operations face serious disruptions and delays, Chuang said.

The center, which helps communicate government policies and coordinate among agencies, might be unable to pay the salaries of five contract workers and cleaning staff, who would be forced to resign, he said.

The center’s crisis response services have also been halted, he said, adding that the disruptions might also affect the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Central Taiwan Office, which rents the center’s eighth floor for passport production, potentially affecting passport applications for residents of central Taiwan.

As the budget was cut rather than frozen, the only option is to wait and see if it is reinstated, he added.

Additional reporting by CNA

