《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan welcomes new Somaliland envoy Galaal

2025/02/05 03:00

CHANGES: The new envoy was critical of ties with Taiwan when he was in the opposition, but now says ‘foreign policy evolves with the times’

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed new Somaliland Representative to Taiwan Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal, who recently took up his post in Taipei.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing in Taipei, Chen Yung-po （陳詠博）, deputy head of the Department of West Asian and African Affairs, expressed hope that Galaal would continue to enhance bilateral relations.

Galaal was appointed last month by new Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi.

On Wednesday last week, the Somaliland Representative Office in Taiwan wrote on Facebook that Galaal sent Lunar New Year’s greetings from his government and people to Taiwan.

HOLIDAY GREETINGS

“On the joyous occasion of the Lunar New Year, the Republic of Somaliland and its Representative Office in Taipei extends its warm greetings and best wishes to the Government and people of the Republic of China （Taiwan）. May this New Year bring you prosperity, happiness and continued success,” it said.

“We cherish the strong bonds and friendship between our two countries and look forward to many more years of fruitful cooperation and shared prosperity. Happy New Year,” it added.

Before taking up the post in Taipei, Galaal was Somaliland’s ambassador to Ethiopia, as well as the minister of health, planning and national development.

Galaal was previously critical of closer ties between Somaliland Taiwan while in the opposition party.

In a February 2022 post on X, he criticized Somaliland for having close relations with Taiwan, writing that the move was “short-term megaphone diplomacy for local consumption only.”

However, on Jan. 16, Galaal wrote on X following his nomination that “foreign policy evolves with the times.”

“You may embrace something you were once uncertain about... Taiwan has won hearts & minds with unparalleled assistance for the Republic of Somaliland,” he wrote.

Asked about the new envoy’s previous comments, Chen told reporters in Taipei yesterday that it is the ministry’s understanding that the representative’s remarks were aimed at a domestic audience based on the political situation at the time, without elaborating.

Taiwan’s office in Somaliland has had “smooth communications” with the new government after Abdullahi was sworn into office on Dec. 12, Chen said.

WARM TIES

Chen added that Galaal was now very supportive of strengthening relations between Taiwan and Somaliland.

Ties between Taiwan and Somaliland have warmed since the two sides set up representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has functioned as a de facto sovereign state ever since, but is not officially recognized by any other countries.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

