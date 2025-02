Bureau of Public Service Pension Fund signage is pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Public Service Pension Fund

2025/02/04 03:00

INVESTMENTS: The pool for the Bureau of Labor Funds generated annual earnings of nearly NT$1.43 trillion at a yield of 16.48 percent, a record high

By Lee Ching-hui and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Public Service Pension Fund and Labor Pension Fund generated record-high annual earnings last year, data released yesterday showed.

The Bureau of Public Service Pension Fund yesterday announced data on the investment performance of the Public Service Pension Fund.

As of Dec. 31 last year, the fund recorded overall annual earnings of nearly NT$160.03 billion (US$4.9 billion) with a yield of 17.49 percent.

In terms of self-management investment, fixed income was nearly NT$14.98 billion at an earnings yield of 4.61 percent, while capital gains were about NT$57.68 billion with a yield of 32.92 percent.

The entrusted investment generated earnings of NT$87.37 billion with a yield of 21.05 percent.

As of the end of last year, the 10-year Taiwan government bond yield averaged 1.51 percent for the year, while the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock Index rose 28.47 percent.

The MSCI World Index increased 17.49 percent and the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index fell 1.69 percent over the same period.

The overall earnings of NT$160.03 billion for last year marked a new high, while the overall yield of 17.49 percent was second only to 19.49 percent in 2009.

The Ministry of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Funds yesterday also announced data on the investment performance of the Labor Pension Fund.

With a value of about NT$7.48 trillion, the fund generated annual earnings of nearly NT$1.43 trillion at a yield of 16.48 percent as of the end of last year, the data showed.

Both figures reached a new high following record earnings of NT$719.37 billion at a record yield of 12.8 percent in 2023.

The pool for the fund’s new system — which is valued at nearly NT$4.66 trillion — generated earnings of NT$698.97 billion with a yield of 16.16 percent last year, marking new highs following the previous year’s earnings of NT$478.56 billion with a yield of 12.6 percent.

Estimated based on 12.72 million effective labor accounts, each worker is projected to receive a dividend of up to NT$55,000.

The pool for the fund’s old system — about NT$1.65 trillion — recorded earnings of NT$170.48 billion with a yield of 19.36 percent.

The Labor Insurance Fund last year recorded annual earnings of NT$162.91 billion — higher than the NT$110.09 billion recorded in 2023 — with a yield of 18.13 percent, second only to the 18.21 percent recorded in 2009.

The Bureau of Labor Funds said that long-term, stable income is prioritized for labor funds, as they are aimed at financially supporting retired workers.

Most investments for labor funds use a diversification strategy, such as by investing in stocks, bonds and alternative investments, with assets allocated to domestic and overseas markets to reduce the impact of currency fluctuations on the funds’ incomes, it said.

The long-term investment performance of overall labor funds has been stable over the past decade, with an average yield of 6.8 percent, the bureau said.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法