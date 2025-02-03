為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese artists featured at comic festival in France

    Taiwanese comic artist Ting Po-yen, second right, speaks in a forum at the Angouleme International Comic Festival in Angouleme, France, on Friday last week. Photo: CNA

    2025/02/03 03:00

    / Staff Writer, with CNA

    The works of Taiwanese artists are being featured at the 52nd Angouleme International Comics Festival, France’s largest comics event, which began on Thursday.

    The festival, which was to end yesterday in the French city of Angouleme, “welcomes nearly 6,000 comics professionals from all over the world,” the Angouleme Tourist Office said.

    Taiwanese comics have been “steadily gaining popularity,” Representative to France Hao Pei-chih （郝培芝） said at the festival’s Taiwan Pavilion, adding that “Taiwan being a central theme has been increasingly recognized in France and Europe.”

    At the Taiwan Pavilion, organized by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency, about 130 original Taiwanese comics have been exhibited, including licensed French-language editions and those with potential in international markets.

    More than 10 Taiwanese comic artists, including Hsieh Tung-lin （謝東霖） and Rishiazao （日下棗）, took part in events at the pavilion, such as drawing demonstrations held on the first day of the festival.

    Among those who visited the Taiwan Pavilion, Pierre Sery, founder of the French publisher Asian District, said that he first encountered Taiwanese comics at the festival years ago and has translated and published works by Taiwanese artists such as Chang Sheng （常勝） and Ruan Guang-min （阮光民） since 2016.

    “They are talented and have different stories to tell,” Sery said, citing how Taiwanese creators “see the world from a different perspective.”

    Sery added that there is a growing recognition of Taiwanese comics in France, with nearly 20 French editions published in 2023, compared with just three or four a few years ago.

    Didier Pasamonik, comic book expert and publisher, said French audiences feel that Taiwanese comics have a “more nuanced and sophisticated” storytelling style than Japanese comics.

    A new era of comics has arrived, where Japanese comics no longer dominate the industry, he said.

    This shift presents an opportunity for Taiwanese comics to strengthen their position in the global market, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

