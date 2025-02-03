為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Government is likely to buy air guns from China

    \\192.168.5.8\news\ok_retouch_folder\20250203\P02-250203-008.jpg Six Chinese-made air guns used to kill African sacred ibis are displayed in an unidentified location and undated photograph. Photo: Liao Chia-ning, Taipei Times

    \\192.168.5.8\news\ok_retouch_folder\20250203\P02-250203-008.jpg Six Chinese-made air guns used to kill African sacred ibis are displayed in an unidentified location and undated photograph. Photo: Liao Chia-ning, Taipei Times

    2025/02/03 03:00

    By Liao Chia-ning and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The government is likely to purchase air guns from a Chinese manufacturer to control the invasive green iguana population that is damaging crops, an industry association said.

    The Ministry of Agriculture last year proposed the use of air guns to help cull iguanas in the wild, which are estimated to number up to 200,000, and announced last month that it hopes to cull 120,000 of the invasive animals this year.

    However, the law restricts domestic manufacturers to producing air guns with an output of less than 2 joules, and prohibits the manufacture of high-kinetic-energy air guns exclusively for export or for the control of harmful species.

    The Taiwan Airsoft and Airgun Association in 2016 had petitioned for a “special permit to open up the manufacturing and export of toy guns with a capacity of more than 3 joules.”

    However, following discussions with the Ministry of Economic Affairs （MOEA）, the Executive Yuan at the time concluded that the law should remain unchanged out of a “consideration of maintaining public order,” and said the issue was “sensitive and risky.”

    Whether regulations could be adjusted under special considerations would require joint discussion and evaluation involving the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection, the Industrial Development Administration （IDA）, the National Police Agency （NPA） and other government agencies, the MOEA said.

    Given the restrictions on the domestic market and the complexity involved with easing them, the government was likely to purchase airsoft guns from China to deal with the iguana problem, the association said.

    The Forestry Bureau previously sought to work with domestic air gun manufacturers to deal with the removal of the invasive African sacred ibis, but faced similar difficulties and resorted to purchasing air guns from China, it said.

    “As long as the NPA has concerns about public security, the discussion is unlikely to go anywhere,” it said, and called on the MOEA to refer to other countries’ regulations concerning air guns.

    The IDA said that part of the reason for the regulations is that it must work with the NPA to manage the traceability of gun components, including those of air guns and toy guns.

    Part of that process involved import controls and the requirement for manufacturers to provide codes for the key components of those guns, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門

    2025春節專區

    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播