《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tsai discusses relations with Trump

Former president Tsai Ing-wen is featured in an article of the Times. Screengrab from the Web site of the Times

2025/02/03 03:00

By Chen Yun and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

In an interview with British newspaper the Times published on Saturday, former president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） discussed how solid communication with the first administration of US President Donald Trump helped maintain a mutually beneficial relationship.

請繼續往下閱讀...

“I led Taiwan for eight years — this is how I kept Trump on my side,” Tsai said in the article, adding that the communication between the US and Taiwan’s national security teams was “strong, frequent and clear.”

That led to progress in economic, educational and cultural exchanges, she said.

Tsai called Trump to congratulate him on his victory in the 2016 presidential race and discuss politics, economics and regional security.

That was the first direct communication between a Taiwanese and a US president since 1979.

As the two administrations cooperated, US military sales to Taiwan reached the highest level in 40 years and Taipei increased its defense budget by 80 percent, Tsai said.

Trump expressed strong support for Taiwan during his first term, the article said.

However, during the US presidential race last year, Trump said Taiwan should pay a fee for US “protection” and increase its defense spending to 10 percent of its GDP, it said.

Taiwan is happy to discuss how to strengthen its defense capabilities and increase its investment in national defense, Tsai said.

The nation needs to reach a consensus with the US to ensure they make the right decisions, she said.

Now entering his second term, Trump has called on Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） to help end Russia’s war on Ukraine, it said.

That has sparked concern that Xi would try and strike a deal with Trump in exchange for weakening his support of Taiwan, it said.

However, China could learn a lesson from that war, Tsai said.

“I hope they will learn that launching a war in the Taiwan Strait would come at a tremendous cost militarily, politically and economically,” she said.

There is much uncertainty around the new Trump administration’s Taiwan policy, the article said.

The administration mentioned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who it called pro-Taiwan, as well as Elon Musk, who has significant business interests in China.

When fighting for international support, Tsai not only emphasized Taiwan’s economic strength, but also the values it shares with the West — freedom, rule of law and human rights, the article said.

Although Taiwan is renowned for its semiconductor industry, it is more than just a leading chip manufacturer, Tsai said.

Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019, she said.

“It wasn’t easy, but I am proud of the people of Taiwan,” she added.

Although China criticized Tsai as supporting Taiwanese independence, the Democratic Progressive Party maintains that Taiwan does not need to declare independence, as it is already independent, the article said.

“We have our own government, judicial system and defensive forces, and independently develop diplomatic and trade relations with countries around the world,” Tsai said.

She supported maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait during and after her presidency, the article said.

Although there are risks and difficulties involved, the world should have the courage to acknowledge Taiwan’s existence, Tsai said.

Despite the nation’s unique challenges, constant threats and diplomatic isolation, democracy has taken root and flourished there, she said.

Taiwan occupies an important position on the international stage, she said.

The nation’s determination to uphold its hard-earned freedom and democracy should not be underestimated, she added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法