《TAIPEI TIMES》Pet cats, dogs must not be left alone for long periods: doctor

2025/01/30 03:00

CARE: Pet owners should arrange for a sitter or send their pet to an animal hotel or daycare, or a veterinary clinic for older pets, a veterinarian said

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer

Pet owners going on vacation should not leave their cat alone for more than three days or dog for more than one day, the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said.

If they are planning to be away for the Lunar New Year holiday — which runs until Sunday — they could either arrange for a pet sitter or send their pet to an animal hotel or daycare, said Hsieh Yu-ta （謝侑達）, a veterinarian who works at a city-run shelter.

Leaving cats or dogs alone unattended should be the last resort and only if they are healthy, he said, adding that older pets must not be left unattended for long periods.

Pet owners who cannot find a designated carer for older cats or dogs should and could find specialist animal long-term care homes or veterinary clinics, he said.

Cats can tolerate solitude better than canines, but pet owners must ensure that gas and electricity are shut off if they must leave their feline companions at home, he said.

House cats should have at least 5 ping （16.5m2） of sunlit and well-ventilated space with enough food, water and clean sand in the litter box, he said, adding that confinement must not last more than three days.

Dogs cannot be left at home for more than a day as they are not as self-sufficient as cats and could become upset without their owner’s company or regular walks, he said.

Depressed canines might suffer problems related to eating, drinking or relieving themselves, Hsieh said.

Cats are territorial animals and should be introduced to their sitter or the sitter’s home ahead of time to avoid nervous or aggressive behavior, he said.

Cats sent to some boarding accommodations should be separated from unfamiliar felines that share the space lest they end up fighting, Hsieh said.

Owners should not trust cat hotels that do not require vaccination documents for feline guests, as cats are vulnerable to infectious diseases, he said.

