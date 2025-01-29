《TAIPEI TIMES》 Park agency offers advice on visiting Hehuanshan

Police on Sunday stand next to a sign that bans vehicles from enterning Hehuanshan in Nantou Coutny without snow tire chains when there is snow in the mountains. Photo courtesy of the Taroko National Park Administration Center via CNA

2025/01/29 03:00

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taroko National Park Administration Center urged people to follow national park rules, and pay attention to traffic safety and their health when traveling to Hehuanshan （合歡山） in central Taiwan to view snow or stars during the Lunar New Year holiday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

As temperatures are forecast to drop below zero at the 3,400m-plus-high mountain at Taroko National Park this week, many people are expected to travel to the mountain to view snow.

People should pay attention to real-time traffic control information, and consider their health and vehicle conditions before traveling, the park administration said.

Four-wheel drive vehicles are good for driving on mountain roads, and people should prepare and put on snow tire chains when snow falls in the mountains, it said.

Visitors should also wear adequate clothing to keep warm, and get enough sleep when traveling, it said.

People who develop a headache, vomiting, loss of appetite and general fatigue might be experiencing altitude sickness, and are advised to head back down the mountain immediately to relieve the symptoms, the center said.

As freezing temperatures and moisture might cause ice to form on the road, people should walk slowly and carefully, and remember to keep warm even after snow has stopped falling, as well as take personal protective measures against strong ultraviolet radiation and snow reflection, it added.

Water in public restrooms might turn into ice in the winter, so the facilities might be closed, it said, advising travelers not to eat or drink too much high up in the mountains or to use the restrooms in lower areas before heading up the mountain.

People should not litter, camp, cook, build a campfire, light firecrackers or fireworks in the Hehuanshan area, it said.

Pets are not allowed in restricted areas, and smoking is prohibited in non-smoking areas., the center said.

According to the National Park Law （國家公園法） and regulations on prohibited activities in Taroko National Park, offenders can be fined NT$3,000, it said.

People who set off firecrackers or fireworks and cause a forest fire would not only face a fine, but also a large penalty from civil claims and relevant criminal liability, the center said.

According to the Forestry Act （森林法）, people who set fire to a forest would be liable to up to two years in prison, or labor in confinement, or a fine of up to NT$300,000, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法