為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 One-Forty helps migrant workers adapt to families

    Migrant workers write Lunar New Year spring couplets during an activity held by the One-Forty. Photo courtesy of the One-Forty

    Migrant workers write Lunar New Year spring couplets during an activity held by the One-Forty. Photo courtesy of the One-Forty

    2025/01/28 03:00

    By Wu Po-hsuan / Staff reporter

    One-Forty, a non-profit organization that aims to support Southeast Asian migrants in adapting to Taiwanese families, said this year it has helped many migrant domestic workers write Lunar New Year spring couplets and learn holiday customs.

    Fatma, a 38-year-old Indonesian domestic worker who has worked in Taiwan for 10 years, said she remembers taking care of an elderly man in Yilan County in the first few years.

    She had gotten along with his family, and would enjoy a Lunar New Year’s Eve reunion dinner together, she said.

    During the Lunar New Year holiday, many would come to the elderly man’s home to play mahjong and chat, she said, adding that she learned to say the greeting, gong xi fa cai （恭喜發財）.

    She said she also received a red envelope from the family.

    Fatma said she found a new employer after the elderly man passed away, but she still keeps in contact with his family.

    “I see his family as my family in Taiwan,” she said.

    One-Forty founder Kevin Chen （陳凱翔） said the organization was aimed to provide education for Southeast Asian migrant workers, and that most of the participants are in-home migrant caregivers and long-term care migrant workers.

    To help them adapt to society and live with Taiwanese families, the organization provides free Chinese language and Hoklo （commonly known as Taiwanese） lessons, he said.

    Lessons also include Taiwanese customs for the Lunar New Year, such as about family get-togethers, spring cleaning and red envelopes, so they can better communicate with the family during the holiday, Chen said.

    Fatma said that she had been asked not to sweep the floor or throw out garbage during the Lunar New Year holiday, and that she later learned that it is part of Taiwanese custom.

    Indonesians also have get-togethers during the New Year. They would eat special dishes such as Nasi Tumpeng （turmeric-tinged yellow rice piled high into a cone）, rendang （a spicy beef dish）, klepon （a glutinous rice sweet snack coated in grated coconut） and pisang goring （fried banana）, she said.

    They also have greetings, but they do not have a rule about not cleaning the house during the holiday, she added.

    Chen said many in-home migrant caregivers and long-term care migrant workers have been caring for elderly people for a long period of time, and might even be their closest companion.

    However, long-term caregiving comes with much pressure and hard work, so employers are advised to give migrant domestic workers days off, show them consideration, give them red envelopes and express their appreciation to them from time to time, he said.

    Sometimes migrant domestic workers, who left their country to work in Taiwan, might also feel homesick when they see their employers’ family reunions during the Lunar New Year holidays, Chen said, urging employers to show them more empathy and care.

    Migrant workers also have their own important holidays, he said.

    For example, Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important holidays celebrated by Muslims, so employers are advised to give their Muslim employee a day off for them to get together with friends, enjoy native cuisine or participate in celebrations, Chen said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門

    2025春節專區

    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播