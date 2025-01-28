為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Coast guard identifies 52 ‘suspicious’ Chinese ships

    The Coast Guard Administration’s 1,000-tonne vessel, the Changhua, patrols the nation’s coast in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration via CNA

    The Coast Guard Administration’s 1,000-tonne vessel, the Changhua, patrols the nation’s coast in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration via CNA

    2025/01/28 03:00

    MARITIME SECURITY: Of the 52 vessels, 15 were rated a ‘threat’ for various reasons, including the amount of time they spent loitering near subsea cables, the CGA said

    / AFP, TAIPEI

    Taiwan has identified 52 “suspicious” Chinese-owned ships flying flags of convenience that require close monitoring if detected near the nation, the Coast Guard Administration （CGA） said yesterday, as the nation seeks to protect its subsea telecoms cables.

    The stricter regime comes after a Cameroon-flagged vessel was briefly detained by the CGA earlier this month on suspicion of damaging an international cable northeast of Taiwan.

    The vessel is owned by a Hong Kong-registered company with a Chinese address given for its only listed director, the CGA said previously.

    Taiwan fears China could sever its communication links as part of an attempt to seize the nation or blockade it.

    Flags of convenience allow shipping companies to register their vessels in countries to which they have no link -- for a fee and freedom from oversight.

    The CGA said 52 “suspicious” Chinese-owned ships flying flags of convenience from Mongolia, Cameroon, Tanzania, Togo and Sierra Leone had been highlighted for close monitoring based on port records and data from Tokyo MOU, a regional multilateral body for port state control.

    Of the 52 vessels, 15 were rated a “threat” for various reasons — including the amount of time they spent loitering or sailing slowly near Taiwan’s subsea cables last year.

    Five, considered to pose the greatest threat, had been active in Taiwan’s northern, western and southern waters, and had stayed “within Taiwan’s territorial waters for more than 15 days,” the CGA said in a statement.

    The CGA said it would monitor for “anomalies” in a ship’s automatic identification system operation and “fake or misuse of vessel names.”

    Vessels suspected of “loitering, slow navigation or anchoring” near subsea cables would be warned by radio to leave the area, the CGA said.

    “If the vessel does not comply, coast guard ships will be dispatched to collect evidence and drive the vessel away,” it said. “Boarding inspections will be conducted when necessary to safeguard Taiwan’s maritime and international communications security.”

    Taiwan has 14 international underwater cables and 10 domestic ones.

    In February 2023, two telecom lines serving outlying Lienchiang County （Matsu） were cut, disrupting communications for weeks.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門

    2025春節專區

    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播