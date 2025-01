President William Lai delivers his Lunar New Year message in a video released last night. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

NEW YEAR MESSAGE: Lai extended wishes of peace, reunion and happiness to the nation, adding that he hopes there is harmony among the ruling and opposition parties

By Chen Yun / Staff Reporter

President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday in his Lunar New Year message expressed hope for harmony among the ruling and opposition parties, and solidarity among society, to help the nation continue to develop.

Lai made the remarks in a video released last night, before Lunar New Year’s Eve today.

The president expressed his gratitude to “everyone” for their efforts over the past year in overcoming many challenges, which he said allowed Taiwan to progress and play a more important role in international society.

“Everyone is a Taiwan hero,” he said, adding that in the new year, the government would continue to do its best to develop the country and spur economic growth.

This year, the government would launch the Youth Overseas Dream Fund program aimed at supporting young people to realize their dreams of gaining experience overseas, he said.

Lai pledged to firmly carry out “three main missions” — maintain the nation’s survival and development, protect people’s lives and properties, and take care of the livelihood of more than 23 million people in Taiwan — to make “Taiwan strong and capable.”

Citing a Taiwanese proverb saying that “harmony in a family makes everything successful (家和萬事興),” Lai extended wishes of peace, reunion and happiness to the whole nation.

Lai also said that he hopes there is harmony among the ruling and opposition parties, and solidarity among society, and that Taiwan continues to stride forward.

While Lai won the presidential election last year, his Democratic Progressive Party lost its majority in the Legislative Yuan, giving the opposition control over the legislature that includes spending proposals.

Last week the opposition, citing a need to cut waste, passed spending cuts the government says amount to NT$207.6 billion (US$6.35 billion), or 6.6 percent of the proposed total budget, for central government spending this year.

“I wish everyone a happy new year, as well as prosperity and great success in everything you do in the new year,” he said.

Lai ended his with greetings in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka, the Lienchiang County (Matsu) dialect of the Eastern Min (閩東) and English.

Presidents traditionally make a New Year address on Jan. 1 and a Lunar New Year address on the day before Lunar New Year’s Eve.

The Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac begins tomorrow, and the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday began on Saturday.

Sources said that the red “Team Taiwan” hoodie worn by Lai in the video is a collaboration between the Presidential Office and the Chinese Professional Baseball League, with all the materials and production made in Taiwan.

The two would later announce when the hoodie would be mass produced, they said.

Additional reporting by Reuters and CNA

