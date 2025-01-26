為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 14 sick from suspected food poisoning in Taichung

    Head of the Taichung Veterans General Hospital’s Emergency Medicine Department Lin Tzu-chieh speaks to reporters in Taichung yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Taichung Veterans General Hospital

    2025/01/26 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Fourteen people sought medical assistance when they felt ill yesterday morning from suspected food poisoning after dining at the Taichung hotel they were staying at the previous evening, according to the Taichung City Government.

    Lin Tzu-chieh （林子傑）, head of the Taichung Veterans General Hospital’s Emergency Medicine Department, where 13 of the individuals were treated, said the patients showed symptoms of acute gastroenteritis, including nausea and vomiting, with one individual suffering from dehydration and weakness.

    All 13 are now in stable condition, he said.

    Whether the illnesses stemmed from food contamination remained to be determined by the Taichung Health Bureau, he said.

    Another individual who fell sick was treated at China Medical University Hospital and has been discharged, the city government said.

    The city government said the Office of Food and Drug Safety has sent staff to investigate the food and ingredients at the hotel’s restaurant.

    As many people were affected, the government may order the hotel to suspend its food service operations, it said.

    If pathogenic bacteria are detected in the food, the hotel will be fined between NT$60,000 （US$1,832） and NT$200 million, in accordance with food safety laws, the office said.

    If an investigation establishes cause and effect between the food and the illness, the case will be handed over to judicial authorities for further investigation.

    According to the city fire bureau, a man at the hotel reported a stomach ache at 11:33 am, and he was sent to the hospital by ambulance.

    Another 13 people also felt sick later and sought treatment.

    The sick individuals were part of a group of over 70 people from Hsinchu staying at the hotel.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

