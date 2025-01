Taekwondo athlete Lee Tung-hsien displays a Chinese flag after winning a bronze medal at the Asia-Pacific Masters Games in South Korea in 2023. Photo: Screen grab from Weibo

2025/01/24 03:00

By Chen Yu-fu, Fion Khan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writers and CNA

Three people have had their citizenship revoked after authorities confirmed that they hold Chinese ID cards, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister and spokesman Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) said yesterday.

Two of the three people were featured in a recent video about Beijing’s “united front” tactics by YouTuber Pa Chiung (八炯) and Taiwanese rapper Chen Po-yuan (陳柏源), including Su Shi-en (蘇士恩), who displayed a Chinese ID card in the video, and taekwondo athlete Lee Tung-hsien (李東憲), who mentioned he had obtained a Chinese ID card in a telephone call with Chen, Liang told the council’s weekly news conference.

Lee, who reportedly worked in China for a long time and joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on July 1, 2022, displayed a Chinese flag after winning a bronze medal at the Asia-Pacific Masters Games in South Korea in 2023, saying that he was proud to be Chinese.

The council did not reveal the identity of the third person.

More than 10 people have been reported for obtaining a Chinese ID card, Liang said, adding that the public should contact the authorities if they have information.

Taiwanese would be treated as Chinese nationals if their citizenship is revoked, Liang said, adding that they would have to apply for a permit if they want to come back to Taiwan and would not be allowed to use the National Health Insurance.

Article 9-1 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (兩岸人民關係條例) bans Taiwanese from having Chinese passports or a registered household in China. Anyone who contravenes this act would have their Taiwanese household registration, ID card and passport invalidated.

Over the past 10 years, 679 Taiwanese have had their paperwork invalidated after they obtained a Chinese passport or household registration, MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said previously.

Meanwhile, Liang said that a nearly 40 percent reduction in the agency’s budget would mean that the hotline for travelers to China, Hong Kong and Macau would no longer be be available around the clock.

Promotional efforts for citizens visiting China to register themselves under the government’s emergency aid program would also be halted, Liang said.

The budget cuts would reduce travel subsidies and make it difficult for council officials to visit Taiwan’s Hong Kong Office or bring employees to Taiwan for further training, Liang said.

The cuts would also mean that assistance for democracy supporters overseas would also diminish, Liang said.

According to Liang, the council’s administrative fees were already on the meager side, with a budget totaling NT$280 million (US$8.54 million).

Additional cuts by the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee of NT$32 million, after earlier cuts of NT$88.31 million, have wiped out nearly 40 percent of the agency’s administrative budget, Liang said.

The council often compiles reports on the economy and the CCP’s political situation, and conducts seminars, forums and polls, he said.

These activities would be significantly reduced, Liang said.

Subsidies for the children of Taiwanese in China to return to Taiwan during summer and winter vacations would also be rolled back, he added.

Additional reporting by Lee Wen-hsin, Sam Garcia and Shelley Shan

