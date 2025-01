From left, Premier12-winning men’s baseball team manager Tseng Hao-ju, and members Chen Kuang-yu, Chen Chen-wei, Yueh Tung-Hua and Pan Chieh-kai hold posters of the new commemorative stamps at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/01/23 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

Chunghwa Post yesterday issued a commemorative stamp set in celebration of the Taiwanese national baseball team winning the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 championship last year.

A ceremony was held at Taipei’s Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914文化創意產業園區) yesterday to celebrate the issuance of the commemorative stamp set, with Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) and Chunghwa Post chairman Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) attending.

Taiwan’s national team manager Tseng Hau-jiu (曾豪駒), as well as team players Chen Kuan-yu (陳冠宇), Yueh Tung-hua (岳東華), Pan Chieh-Kai (潘傑楷) and Chen Chen-wei (陳晨威), also attended the ceremony.

“On November 24 last year, all eyes across the nation were on the championship game. We thank the national team for moving everyone from the beginning to the end of the game and allowing us to feel infinite pride,” Cho said.

“The commemorative stamps helped record the beautiful history,” he said, adding that the outstanding performance of the national team should inspire us all, including Cabinet members.

Chen Shih-kai said that many Taiwanese fans have baseball dreams in their hearts, adding that he also played in a baseball varsity when he was a child.

“Stamps are a way of recording history. This commemorative stamp will record the history of Taiwan’s baseball heroes. When people see the set, they would see how the Taiwanese people persevered and won the championship,” he said.

Wang said that the company issued commemorative stamps in the shortest possible time.

The themes of stamps are “Taiwan Heroes and Championship Trophy,” “The Ace Pitchers,” “The Strongest Team and the MVP Captain,” and “The Golden Coaching Team,” Wang said, adding that they also have the WBSC World Top 12 Baseball Championship logo attached to them.

Each stamp has a face value of NT$12, symbolizing the World Top 12 Baseball Championship, Wang said.

The commemorative stamp set is priced at NT$70, including a set of four stamps, a stamp frame, a first-day cover and a stamp protection card, the company said.

People interested in collecting commemorative stamps could also purchase a sheet of 16 stamps in a special wooden frame, which is priced at NT$450, it said.

