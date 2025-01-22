《TAIPEI TIMES》Animal trap amendments are approved

Animal traps are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

2025/01/22 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

The legislature yesterday approved amendments to comprehensively ban the use of steel-jaw traps, as well as dynamite and other explosives to kill wild animals.

Although the hunting methods were already formally banned, the amendments to the Wildlife Conservation Act （野生動物保育法） closed a loophole that had allowed for their continued use.

Specifically, the revisions deleted a section of Article 21 in the act that allowed exceptions for the use of steel-jaw traps, dynamite or explosives to kill animals that pose a threat to public safety, crops, livestock or aquaculture.

The amendments also establish review and documentation procedures for indigenous people who hunt or kill wild animals for personal use as a part of their traditional culture or for religious ceremonies, although steel-jaw traps and explosives are prohibited.

The amendments also created a separate class of penalties for contraventions of the act by indigenous people, stipulating a fine of NT$20,000 to NT$100,000 （US$610.41 to US$3,052.04） for illegally killing a protected species and NT$1,000 to NT$10,000 for illegally killing a non-protected species.

Prior to the changes, the law stipulated prison terms of six months to five years, and a fine of NT$200,000 to NT$1 million for anyone caught illegally killing a protected species, and NT$50,000 to NT$250,000 for illegally killing a non-protected species.

The amendments also have a non-binding resolution urging the Ministry of Agriculture to hold consultations with indigenous groups to decide whether references to “other” prohibited hunting devices should include snare traps.

