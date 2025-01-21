《TAIPEI TIMES》 Opposition agree to freeze half of submarine budget

The nation’s first indigenous submarine is pictured during an unveiling ceremony at CSBC Corp, Taiwan’s shipyard in Kaohsiung on Sept. 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters

2025/01/21 03:00

By Lin Hsin-han and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Opposition lawmakers have agreed to freeze only half of this year’s indigenous submarine budget, pending a report to the legislature, Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） caucus secretary-general Lin Szu-ming （林思銘） said yesterday, pulling back on threats to freeze nearly the entire budget.

The KMT had previously decided to freeze NT$1.8 billion （US$54.86 million） of the indigenous submarine project’s NT$2 billion budget.

The party caucus said that only NT$200 million is needed for the project next year, meaning that intended uses for the remaining NT$1.8 billion requires greater scrutiny.

However, after negotiations with the Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） caucus and various ministries, the opposition decided to freeze only half of the budget, Lin said yesterday morning.

The funds could be unfrozen following a report to the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, he added.

Meanwhile, Lin estimated that the legislature would be able to approve the budget within two days.

The KMT has proposed more than 400 changes, while the TPP has proposed about 100, he said.

If lawmakers are able to settle 40 proposals per hour, they would be on track to pass the budget by today, he said, adding that if not, they would convene extra meetings to make sure it is passed this legislative session.

