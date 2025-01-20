為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry vows to provide more good-death subsidies

    Buddhist Lotus Hospice Care Foundation chairman Huang Tsung-cheng, fifth left, Minister of Health and Welfare Chiu Tai-yuan, third right, and other event guests hold placards at a news conference in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

    Buddhist Lotus Hospice Care Foundation chairman Huang Tsung-cheng, fifth left, Minister of Health and Welfare Chiu Tai-yuan, third right, and other event guests hold placards at a news conference in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

    2025/01/20 03:00

    CARE: The Ministry of Health and Welfare subsidizes consultation fees for terminally ill people so that they can have a dignified passing, an official said

    By Chiu Chih-jou and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The government on Friday pledged to increase subsidies for “good death” procedures, while a hospice care foundation unveiled a poll in which 90 percent of respondents aged 50 and above agreed with the concept of natural death.

    The Buddhist Lotus Hospice Care Foundation’s poll was held from June to August last year.

    Huang Tsung-cheng （黃宗正）, chairman of the foundation and National Taiwan University Hospital’s Department of Psychiatry, said that while the nation’s average lifespan is 80 years, healthy life expectancy is 73.

    This discrepancy means that an average elderly person spends the last few years of their life suffering, he said.

    As one in five people in Taiwan are aged 65 or above, the issue of good death is becoming increasingly important, he added.

    Citing the foundation’s poll, he said that while 90 percent of respondents agreed with the concept of natural death, only 15 percent had completed a “do not resuscitate” （DNR） instruction.

    The percentage of respondents having an “advanced decision to refuse treatment” （ADRT） statement was even lower, he added.

    The poll results highlight a lack of general knowledge about such documents, resulting in a lack of willingness to sign them, he said.

    The willingness of the family and the costs involved often play a large part in the decision process, he said.

    Minister of Health and Welfare Chiu Tai-yuan （邱泰源） on Friday said that without an ADRT statement or DNR instruction, hospitals are obligated to perform certain procedures, such as intubation, cardiac compression and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, to resuscitate a person before they are sent to an intensive care unit.

    Such procedures often prolong the person’s life for several days but can cost up to NT$500,000, Chiu said.

    Such procedures only delay the inevitable and cause unnecessary suffering to the person, he said.

    Such procedures occupy emergency medical resources that could be used in other situations, he said.

    Signing an ADRT statement requires an Advance Care Planning （ACP） session that is not covered by subsidies or the National Health Insurance （NHI）, and hospitals usually charge NT$3,000 to NT$3,500 for consultation, Chiu said.

    These costs are a significant factor preventing people from signing an ADRT statement, he said.

    The Ministry of Health and Welfare allows consultation fees for four main categories of people, including those who are terminally ill, to be covered by the NHI, Chiu said, adding that such incentives have led to an increased percentage of people signing ADRT statements and DNR instructions.

    The ministry has asked the National Health Insurance Administration to promote and increase subsidies for ACP sessions to waive emergency medical treatment for people so that they have a dignified passing, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播