    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Pygmy hippo ‘Thabo’ to debut at Taipei Zoo today

    Pygmy hippo “Thabo” is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo via CNA

    2025/01/19 03:00

    By Kan Mang-lin and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Pygmy hippo “Thabo” is to make his debut to the public today, Taipei Zoo said yesterday.

    Thabo had undergone a month of quarantine and another month of adaptation to the new environment after he was transferred from Singapore Zoo in November last year.

    “Thabo” means “happiness” or “pleasure” in the Nguni languages spoken in southern Africa, Taipei Zoo said.

    The person who named the young pygmy hippo expects him to bring hope and positive energy to the conservation cause, it added.

    Thabo was moved to the indoor playground at the African Animal Area after his quarantine ended on Dec. 19, living right next to his “senior fellows,” Taipei Zoo said.

    At first, one of the senior neighbors, “Chiu Hsiao Chu” （秋小侏）, intimidated Thabo, despite his friendly gestures, while “Chiao Chiu” （嬌秋） frequently roared to show Thabo who is superior, it said.

    Thabo was so terrified that he did not dare to get close to them, but he got used to the situation and could stay with the two senior pygmy hippos with a fence in between them, Taipei Zoo said.

    Thabo, who is spending his first winter in Taiwan, showed reduced levels of physical activity, so wind breaks were added to the doors and windows of his indoor playground, it said.

    Thabo’s minders yesterday said he has adapted well to the indoor environment, showing good spirits, temper and appetite, and has interacted smoothly with zookeepers.

    Given his successful adaptation to his new life in Taiwan, Thabo would be allowed to meet the public ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, it said.

    People visiting Thabo should refrain from knocking on the glass wall, crossing the fence, taking photographs with the flash on, or touching or feeding it or other animals to help sustain the animals’ good health, Taipei Zoo said.

    Thabo’s relocation to Taiwan is part of an interregional ex-situ conservation program, with input from Taipei Zoo, the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria, and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, it said.

    The goal is to ensure the survival of endangered species through professional ex-situ care and management, increasing the number of animals through breeding and conserving genetic diversity via proper mate matching, Taipei Zoo added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

