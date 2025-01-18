為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Italy selected to be book festival’s guest of honor

    Italian Economic, Trade and Cultural Promotion Office Representative Marco Lombardi speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday to promote the upcoming Taipei International Book Exhibition. Photo: CNA

    Italian Economic, Trade and Cultural Promotion Office Representative Marco Lombardi speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday to promote the upcoming Taipei International Book Exhibition. Photo: CNA

    2025/01/18 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Italy has been selected as the guest of honor at this year’s Taipei International Book Exhibition from Feb. 4 to 9 at the Taipei World Trade Center, and is set to showcase its illustrators and authors across literary genres, organizers said yesterday.

    The Italian Pavilion would feature two sections, dedicated to Italian illustrators and comic artists, and children’s book authors, with the first section showcasing works from 30 artists, and the second featuring about 60 children’s books and picture books selected by the International Board on Books for Young People, Italia, the Ministry of Culture said.

    Eleven “heavyweight” Italian authors published in fields from contemporary literature to picture books, suspense, children’s literature and detective fiction are slated to make appearances to promote their new books and speak at related forums, the ministry said.

    The authors are Beatrice Alemagna, Mario Barenghi, Gianni Biondillo, Davide Cali, Laura Imai Messina, Eliana Liotta, Federica Manzon, Fabiano Massimi, Susanna Mattiangeli, Lorenzo Mattotti and Luca Peyron.

    Meanwhile, more than 50 international authors are scheduled to give speeches, including Hong Kong novelist Jozev Lau （喬靖夫）, British illustrator Marion Deuchars and Japanese author Banana Yoshimoto, the Taipei Book Fair Foundation said.

    Other countries to be featured at the book fair include Thailand, India, Belgium, France, Germany and the Czech Republic.

    People aged between 18 and 22 who present the ministry’s “culture points” digital vouchers would be granted free admission.

    Those who purchase a ticket would receive a coupon equivalent to the ticket’s face value, which they could spend at the book fair, the ministry said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    熱門推播