為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Inmate convicted of double murder executed yesterday

    Death row inmate Huang Lin-kai, front, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Wang Ting-chuan, Taipei Times

    Death row inmate Huang Lin-kai, front, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Wang Ting-chuan, Taipei Times

    2025/01/17 03:00

    By Wang Ting-chuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Minister of Justice Cheng Ming-chien （鄭銘謙） yesterday authorized the execution of convicted murderer Huang Lin-kai （黃麟凱）, the first death row prisoner to be put to death since President William Lai （賴清德） took office.

    Huang was to be executed via a firing squad yesterday evening, which would leave Taiwan with 36 convicts on death row.

    Huang on Oct. 1, 2013, broke into his ex-girlfriend Wang Ping-chih’s （王品智） residence in New Taipei City, where he raped and murdered Wang. He also killed Wang’s mother.

    Huang was bitter over the breakup and her accusation that he had stolen NT$200,000 （US$6,074） from her bank account, prosecutors said in the indictment.

    Huang entered Wang’s home and strangled her mother to death at 4pm, and waited for more than an hour for Wang to come home. He then bound, raped and strangled her, prosecutors said.

    Huang left the scene after stealing NT$10,000 of cash.

    Wang’s father found the bodies when he got home after 7pm.

    The New Taipei District Court convicted Huang, and cited the particularly heinous nature of the crime and the high likelihood of reoffense as reasons for sentencing him to death.

    That verdict was upheld in his mandatory second trial, a retrial and a final trial at the Supreme Court in 2017.

    The top court in its ruling said that Huang’s actions were premeditated, as evidenced by the rope and mask he brought with him.

    Cheng previously told lawmakers prisoners on the death row would not be executed, following the Constitutional Court’s ruling in September last year that only the most serious of premeditated crimes deserved capital punishment.

    The ministry did not comment on Huang’s execution as of press time last night.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播