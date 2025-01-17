《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai stresses unity for delegation’s US trip

President William Lai, left, hands a gift to Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: screen grab from the Presidential Office livestream

2025/01/17 03:00

’TAIWAN’S VOICE’The group, led by the KMT’s Han Kuo-yu, projects unity to the outside world, to contribute to deepening ties with the US, the president said

By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday stressed unity despite domestic political differences as he received the delegation that is to attend the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

A cross-party delegation led by Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu （韓國瑜） is to depart for Washington tomorrow to attend the US presidential inauguration on Monday.

In a speech at the Presidential Office, Lai said that the delegation projects unity to the outside world, which would work to the nation’s benefit by deepening Taiwan-US relations.

He thanked Han of the opposition Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） for stepping forward to lead the delegation and commended the lawmakers from different parties for coming together to represent the nation.

With the goal of promoting peace and prosperity, the delegation would stand together as one nation, the Republic of China （Taiwan）, Lai said.

It would show Taiwan’s commitment to democracy, even under the threat of authoritarianism, and its resolve to stand with the US and the democratic world, he said.

Taiwan-US relations continue to grow, as shown by recent bilateral agreements, such as the double taxation legislation that was passed by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, he added.

Han said that the delegation represents Taiwan’s voice as a democratic nation.

Democracy has become a part of the DNA of Taiwan’s 23 million people, a result of generations of hard work by their predecessors, he said.

Han compared Taiwan’s security to a table resting on four legs: protecting the Republic of China, freedom and democracy, maintaining relations with the US and cross-strait stability.

The delegation also includes Democratic Progressive Party legislators Wang Ting-yu （王定宇）, Chen Kuan-ting （陳冠廷） and Jean Kuo （郭昱晴）; KMT legislators Ko Chih-en （柯志恩）, Lee Yen-hsiu （李彥秀） and Ko Ju-chun （葛如鈞）; and Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chen Gau-tzu （陳昭姿）.

Aside from attending the inauguration, the delegation is to meet with US officials, academics and representatives of the Taiwanese-American community before returning to Taiwan on Thursday next week.

