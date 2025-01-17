為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》China Airlines chairman mourned

    China Airlines chairman Hsieh Shih-chien stands next to a model plane in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of China Airlines

    China Airlines chairman Hsieh Shih-chien stands next to a model plane in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of China Airlines

    2025/01/17 03:00

    By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

    The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday said it was deeply saddened over the sudden death of China Airlines （CAL） chairman Hsieh Shih-chien （謝世謙）, adding that CAL president Kao Shing-hwang （高星潢） would serve as the airline’s acting chairman.

    Hsieh, who worked for the nation’s largest airline for 46 years, served in various ground-level positions before becoming chairman in April 2019, making him the longest-serving chair without a background in the air force.

    He passed away in his home yesterday morning at the age of 73, the ministry said.

    His passing was a “tremendous loss to the aviation industry,” said the ministry, which is the airline’s largest shareholder.

    “We thank him for having accomplished many important tasks for the country and reached corporate goals, making CAL a profitable company and one of the world’s safest airlines,” it said in a statement.

    Hsieh led the airline through the COVID-19 pandemic and overcame multiple challenges afterward, the ministry said, adding that the airline was recognized for its disease-prevention efforts in 2023 under his leadership.

    His contributions to CAL culminated last year by delivering revenue of NT$20.38 billion （US$618.9 million）, with record-high earnings and earnings per share.

    Hsieh also signed two agreements with the CAL corporate union during his term, which greatly increased worker benefits and helped create a better workplace, the ministry said.

    CAL in 2022 was rated the world’s No. 1 corporation in the global aviation industry on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the first Taiwanese transportation firm to win the title, the ministry said.

    CAL is also the only airline to be selected as an emerging market component stock for eight consecutive years, it said.

    “Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shih-kai （陳世凱） expresses profound gratitude and appreciation for Hsieh’s lifelong dedication to CAL and the aviation industry. He also hopes that CAL employees would continue what Hsieh has accomplished and create a better future,” the ministry said.

    CAL, the Air Line Pilots Association, and the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union released statements expressing sadness for the passing of Hsieh.

    “Last year, CAL delivered its best revenue in 65 years. Chairman Hsieh’s extensive expertise and experience in the aviation industry ... solidified CAL’s competitive edge and enabled the company to achieve high revenue in both cargo and passenger services,” CAL said.

    “The departure of the chairman is a huge loss for China Airlines and the entire aviation industry; his contributions and achievements will always be engraved in the company’s history,” the company said.

    The Flight Attendants’ Union said that Hsieh worked hard to change a flawed corporate culture and pursue justice amid the pursuit of profits.

    “We cannot go back to how things were before Hsieh became chairman. His position should not be filled by a layman in the aviation industry or someone from academia. We want someone who has worked their way up within CAL and is willing to take care of employees to guide the company forward,” it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

