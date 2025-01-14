為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Traffic incidents topped 2024 child safety reports

    Jing Chuan Child Safety Foundation executive director Hsu Ya-jen, center, and others hold placards at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Rachel Lin, Taipei Times

    2025/01/14 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Traffic accidents were ranked first among the 212 major news stories involving child safety last year, with 86 incidents leading to 115 deaths and injuries to children under the age of 14, the Jing Chuan Child Safety Foundation said yesterday.

    Seventy percent of the 86 traffic incidents were caused by drivers who failed to yield to pedestrians, foundation executive director Hsu Ya-jen （許雅荏） told a news conference in Taipei, where the child safety watchdog released its 2024 child accident news analysis report.

    Excluding child abuse and sexual assault cases, 212 incidents involving child safety last year caused the deaths of 30 children and 271 injuries, Hsu said, citing foundation compiled data.

    No. 2 on the news story list were cases involving neglect, while food poisoning ranked third, she said, adding that traffic incidents ranked the highest in terms of the number of cases and the number of casualties.

    Citing statistics from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ road traffic safety platform, she said that nearly 60 percent of traffic-related deaths and injuries among children involved motorcycles.

    Comparing the data with accident reports, the foundation identified the main causes as vehicles failing to yield and incidents of children suddenly darting out into traffic, Hsu said.

    An in-depth analysis of road safety information and platform data revealed that in pedestrian-related traffic incidents involving children, 70 percent were caused by vehicles failing to yield to pedestrians, while 30 percent were attributed to the actions of the children themselves, she said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

