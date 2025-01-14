為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 President Lai vows additional 3,000 firefighters

    President William Lai, top, speaks during a meeting with the winners of the Phoenix Awards at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    President William Lai, top, speaks during a meeting with the winners of the Phoenix Awards at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    2025/01/14 03:00

    RESILIENCE IN DEFENSE:William Lai thanked the Phoenix Award receipts for their work and sacrifices, which helped people in Taiwan survive disasters

    By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

    President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday pledged to add an additional 3,000 firefighters to the nation’s disaster response system by 2028 while meeting with recipients of last year’s Phoenix Awards, which honor outstanding firefighters.

    “We need to upgrade facilities at the firefighters’ training center, improve the skills of firefighters, and ensure that they have sufficient and upgraded firefighting equipment and trucks. We succeeded in adding 3,000 firefighters to the nation’s disaster response system from 2019 to 2023. Last year, we expanded the program, which aims to add another 3,000 firefighters to the system by 2028. This is expected to bolster the nation’s firefighting capacity,” Lai told the award recipients.

    Lai made the announcement ahead of Firefighters’ Day on Sunday.

    Lai also thanked the Phoenix Award receipts for their work and sacrifices, which helped people in Taiwan survive disasters brought by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, typhoons and fires.

    One of the recipients was Central Police University fire science department professor Wu Guan-yuan （吳貫遠）, who has devoted himself to firefighting education and research, as well as related administrative positions for more than 30 years, Lai said.

    Aside from promoting academic exchanges on fire science and technology, Wu in 2023 translated Kyoto University honorary professor Takeyoshi Tanaka’s Building Fire Safety Engineering, so that the nation’s firefighting skills could be improved and match that of the international community, Lai said.

    “Elevating whole-of-society resilience in defense is our common mission... Whether it is about dealing with the expansion of authoritarian regimes or the impact brought by climate change, or challenges from handling compound natural disasters and fires, we must make society more resilient and capable of coping with the threats and challenges,” he said.

    Last year marked the 25th anniversary of the magnitude 7.3 earthquake that struck on Sept. 21, 1999, which killed 2,456 people.

    Following the devastating earthquake, firefighters from around the world came to Taiwan and learned from the experience.

    Taiwan now has the capabilities and experience to help other nations who experience a similar plight, Lai said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播