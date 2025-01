People ski on Hehuanshan in Nantou County in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from the National Development Council’s Facebook

2025/01/13 03:00

/ Staff writer

A strong continental cold air mass and abundant moisture bringing snow to mountains 3,000m and higher over the past few days are a reminder that more than 60 years ago Taiwan had an outdoor ski resort that gradually disappeared in part due to climate change.

On Oct. 24, 2021, the National Development Council posted a series of photographs on Facebook recounting the days when Taiwan had a ski resort on Hehuanshan (合歡山) in Nantou County.

More than 60 years ago, when developing a branch of the Central Cross-Island Highway, the government discovered that Hehuanshan, with an elevation of more than 3,100m, had a snow accumulation period of about two months every winter, with terrain perfectly suited for skiing, the council said.

The government established the Wuling Winter Training Base (武嶺寒訓基地) on Hehuanshan, to train armed forces in skiing and survival skills, it said, adding that the decision laid the foundation for the winter tourism industry.

In 1963, with the support of the Forestry Bureau, the Chinese Taipei Ski Association was founded to promote snow activities, and Hehuanshan became a popular destination for the China Youth Corps’ winter camps, with skiing and snow-viewing camps bringing crowds to the cold mountain areas, the council said.

At the time, a 400m gondola lift was available between Hehuanshan’s East Peak (東峰) and Songsyue Lodge (松雪樓), and a ski training center was built beside the lodge to train Taiwan’s athletes for international competitions, it said.

Today, many Taiwanese still remember having enjoyed their skiing vacation at Hehuanshan or the China Youth Corps’ camps to learn skiing, it said.

However, due to climate change, snow accumulation and the snow accumulation period on Hehuanshan have been reduced, and with international travel becoming more convenient, Taiwan’s first ski resort has gradually phased out and disappeared, the council said.

A person commented on the council’s post saying that traces of the abandoned gondola lift can still be seen in the Hehuanshan mountain areas, which serves as a reminder of the former glorious days of Taiwan’s ski resort.

