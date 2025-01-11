為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Alishan ranked 19th on list of travel destinations

    A sunrise and sea of clouds are pictured from Alishan in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chiayi County Government

    A sunrise and sea of clouds are pictured from Alishan in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chiayi County Government

    2025/01/11 03:00

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    Alishan was included in the New York Times’ “2025 Travel Destinations: 52 Places to Go This Year,” a collection of 52 idyllic places to visit around the world.

    The only Taiwanese destination to make the list, Alishan ranked 19th.

    Its inclusion on the list is an important international recognition of Alishan’s rich natural beauty and cultural heritage, Chiayi County Commissioner Weng Chang-liang （翁章梁） said yesterday.

    The Alishan National Scenic Area Headquarters, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency, the Alishan Forest Railway, the Cultural Heritage Office and the Chiayi County Government have worked to improve Alishan, enhance its environment and create an international tourist destination, the county government said in a statement.

    With 112 years of history, the 71.4km Alishan Forest Railway was finally reopened in July last year after 15 years of repairs.

    The railway’s reopening has attracted domestic and international media attention, bringing Alishan once again onto the global stage and introducing Chiayi to the world, Weng said.

    Alishan was included in the Tourism Administration’s list of Taiwan’s top 100 highlights, as well as the New York Times’ list, receiving both domestic and international recognition, he said.

    Alishan not only has enchanting natural scenery, but is also famous for its high-quality tea and coffee, Weng.

    Local tea and coffee farmers have won awards at international competitions, which shows their products’ quality and competitiveness, he said.

    Chiayi is also home to an indigenous group with a unique culture, the Tsou, whose distinctive villages are well worth visiting, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播