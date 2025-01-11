《TAIPEI TIMES》Alishan ranked 19th on list of travel destinations

A sunrise and sea of clouds are pictured from Alishan in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chiayi County Government

2025/01/11 03:00

By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

Alishan was included in the New York Times’ “2025 Travel Destinations: 52 Places to Go This Year,” a collection of 52 idyllic places to visit around the world.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The only Taiwanese destination to make the list, Alishan ranked 19th.

Its inclusion on the list is an important international recognition of Alishan’s rich natural beauty and cultural heritage, Chiayi County Commissioner Weng Chang-liang （翁章梁） said yesterday.

The Alishan National Scenic Area Headquarters, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency, the Alishan Forest Railway, the Cultural Heritage Office and the Chiayi County Government have worked to improve Alishan, enhance its environment and create an international tourist destination, the county government said in a statement.

With 112 years of history, the 71.4km Alishan Forest Railway was finally reopened in July last year after 15 years of repairs.

The railway’s reopening has attracted domestic and international media attention, bringing Alishan once again onto the global stage and introducing Chiayi to the world, Weng said.

Alishan was included in the Tourism Administration’s list of Taiwan’s top 100 highlights, as well as the New York Times’ list, receiving both domestic and international recognition, he said.

Alishan not only has enchanting natural scenery, but is also famous for its high-quality tea and coffee, Weng.

Local tea and coffee farmers have won awards at international competitions, which shows their products’ quality and competitiveness, he said.

Chiayi is also home to an indigenous group with a unique culture, the Tsou, whose distinctive villages are well worth visiting, he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法