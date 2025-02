A locomotive on the Alishan Forest Railway is pictured in an undated still from a promotional video released by the Tourism Administration yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Tourism Administration

2024/10/29 03:00

By Tsai Yun-jung and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Four new videos promoting Taiwan as a destination for international tourists were released yesterday by the Tourism Administration.

The videos are to be broadcast on international platforms including CNN and the BBC, as well as various domestic and international social media, the Tourism Administration said.

They use waves as a visual theme, aligning with the new brand for Taiwanese tourism launched by the agency in May: “Taiwan — Waves of Wonder.”

The first video, Share NOW, introduces the Taiwan Lantern Festival, the Yongle Fabric Market, Kaohsiung’s Sanfeng Temple (三鳳宮), Matsu Island’s Baiming Festival (擺暝祭) and Taipei 101’s New Year fireworks display.

The second, Discover NOW, incorporates Taiwan’s beautiful landscapes.

The third, Engage NOW, shows the convenience of traveling around Taiwan by bike and train, and introduces the nation’s diverse ethnic groups and hospitable culture.

The fourth, Enjoy NOW, highlights leisure activities such as shopping, massages, soaking at hot springs and delicious food.

The videos were directed by Andrew Gregg, a Canadian who said he fell in love with Taiwan after moving here to teach in 2000, deciding to stay long-term.

“Taiwan is a great place for tourists because you can do lots of different things in a single day,” Gregg said. “I am happy to make films to share how great Taiwan is with the rest of the world.”

“Taking an international perspective, the director introduces different sides of Taiwan, from Taipei 101 to indigenous communities, night markets to Michelin-starred restaurants and semiconductors to traditional culture,” Tourism Administration Deputy Director-General Chou Ting-chang (周廷彰) said.

The goal for the number of tourists to visit this year was 10 million, but due to typhoons, earthquakes and Chinese military exercises, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said that it would only reach about 7.5 million.

“Tourists numbers for this year have already surpassed 6 million, with the majority coming from Hong Kong, Macau, Japan and South Korea, and I believe we will pass last year’s numbers by continuing marketing and promotions over the next two months,” Chou said.

Tourism Administration Deputy Director-General Chou Ting-chang, center, holds a placard along with other event guests at the release of the agency’s new promotional videos in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

