為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Court approves order to extend city councilor’s detention

    The main entrance of the Taipei Detention Center in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    The main entrance of the Taipei Detention Center in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    2024/10/29 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Taipei District Court yesterday approved extending the detention of Taipei City Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei （應曉薇）, while the High Court rejected real-estate tycoon Sheen Ching-jing’s （沈慶京） appeal to end his detention.

    The two are both being held as part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving the Core Pacific City （京華城購物中心） redevelopment project, which has embroiled Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Ko Wen-je （柯文哲）.

    Ying of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） is accused of acting as a go-between between Sheen and high-ranking city government officials in the construction project, including then-Taipei mayor Ko.

    Sheen, founder and chairman of the Core Pacific Group （威京集團）, is alleged to have bribed Taipei city officials to illegally increase the floor area ratio of a site formerly occupied by Core Pacific City to raise the property’s value.

    Ko, Sheen and Ying have all denied the allegations.

    Ying is to be held incommunicado for two more months as of today, under the Taipei District Court ruling.

    The district court determined that Ying could potentially tamper with evidence or collude with coconspirators, as her statements on the case greatly differ from those of other witnesses and suspects, while other witnesses and potential accomplices have yet to be tracked down.

    Ying also poses a flight risk, as she has the means to flee abroad for an extended period, the court said.

    After being detained on Aug. 29, Sheen has been taken out of prison for medical treatment three times, being hospitalized the last time on Oct. 1 and taken back into custody on Oct. 15.

    Sheen’s attorney applied for the suspension of his detention, citing his poor health. The Taipei District Court rejected the request, saying the hospital’s report on Sheen’s health condition did not markedly differ from previous ones and did not indicate that he needed long-term specific medical care.

    Sheen appealed the ruling to the High Court.

    In the second instance, the High Court rejected the appeal, saying the ruling in the first instance was clear in its statement, and in line with the rules of experience and logic.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門

    2025春節專區

    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播