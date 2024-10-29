《TAIPEI TIMES》 Court approves order to extend city councilor’s detention

The main entrance of the Taipei Detention Center in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

2024/10/29 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei District Court yesterday approved extending the detention of Taipei City Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei （應曉薇）, while the High Court rejected real-estate tycoon Sheen Ching-jing’s （沈慶京） appeal to end his detention.

The two are both being held as part of an investigation into alleged corruption involving the Core Pacific City （京華城購物中心） redevelopment project, which has embroiled Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Ko Wen-je （柯文哲）.

Ying of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） is accused of acting as a go-between between Sheen and high-ranking city government officials in the construction project, including then-Taipei mayor Ko.

Sheen, founder and chairman of the Core Pacific Group （威京集團）, is alleged to have bribed Taipei city officials to illegally increase the floor area ratio of a site formerly occupied by Core Pacific City to raise the property’s value.

Ko, Sheen and Ying have all denied the allegations.

Ying is to be held incommunicado for two more months as of today, under the Taipei District Court ruling.

The district court determined that Ying could potentially tamper with evidence or collude with coconspirators, as her statements on the case greatly differ from those of other witnesses and suspects, while other witnesses and potential accomplices have yet to be tracked down.

Ying also poses a flight risk, as she has the means to flee abroad for an extended period, the court said.

After being detained on Aug. 29, Sheen has been taken out of prison for medical treatment three times, being hospitalized the last time on Oct. 1 and taken back into custody on Oct. 15.

Sheen’s attorney applied for the suspension of his detention, citing his poor health. The Taipei District Court rejected the request, saying the hospital’s report on Sheen’s health condition did not markedly differ from previous ones and did not indicate that he needed long-term specific medical care.

Sheen appealed the ruling to the High Court.

In the second instance, the High Court rejected the appeal, saying the ruling in the first instance was clear in its statement, and in line with the rules of experience and logic.

