《TAIPEI TIMES》 Typhoon may land in Taitung

Tropical Storm Kong-rey is forecast to strengthen into a typhoon early today and could make landfall in Taitung County between late Thursday and early Friday, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said yesterday.

As of 2pm yesterday, Kong-Rey was 1,030km east-southeast of Oluanpi （鵝鑾鼻）, the nation’s southernmost point, and was moving west at 7kph.

The tropical storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 101kph, with gusts of up to 126 kph, CWA data showed.

After landing in Taitung, the eye of the storm is forecast to move into the Taiwan Strait through central Taiwan on Friday morning, the agency said.

With the storm moving closer to the nation than previously forecast, the CWA said it could issue a sea warning for Kong-Rey this afternoon or evening, followed by a potential land warning tomorrow morning.

The last typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in November was Typhoon Gilda in 1967, although other typhoons have previously formed in the month over the years and affected Taiwan’s weather, the agency said.

CWA forecasts show that Kong-Rey would affect Taiwan most severely from Thursday through Saturday, when the storm would bring strong winds and rain to much of the country, including possible heavy or extremely heavy rain in the north, east and southeast.

As of press time last night, the agency’s Web site showed there was an 80 percent chance that Orchid Island （Lanyu, 蘭嶼）, off Taiwan’s southeast coast, would be within Kong-Rey’s outer rim on Thursday night.

Ferry services between Taitung County and Green Island （綠島） off Taiwan’s southeastern coast were suspended yesterday, and those between Taitung and Orchid Island would be suspended starting today.

The two islands were already experiencing stronger winds and higher waves associated with the approaching storm, prompting the suspensions until Thursday and the early evacuation of travelers visiting the islands.

