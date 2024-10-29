為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Typhoon may land in Taitung

    2024/10/29 03:00

    STORM’S PATH: Kong-Rey could be the first typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in November since Gilda in 1967. Taitung-Green Island ferry services have been halted

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Tropical Storm Kong-rey is forecast to strengthen into a typhoon early today and could make landfall in Taitung County between late Thursday and early Friday, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said yesterday.

    As of 2pm yesterday, Kong-Rey was 1,030km east-southeast of Oluanpi （鵝鑾鼻）, the nation’s southernmost point, and was moving west at 7kph.

    The tropical storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 101kph, with gusts of up to 126 kph, CWA data showed.

    After landing in Taitung, the eye of the storm is forecast to move into the Taiwan Strait through central Taiwan on Friday morning, the agency said.

    With the storm moving closer to the nation than previously forecast, the CWA said it could issue a sea warning for Kong-Rey this afternoon or evening, followed by a potential land warning tomorrow morning.

    The last typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in November was Typhoon Gilda in 1967, although other typhoons have previously formed in the month over the years and affected Taiwan’s weather, the agency said.

    CWA forecasts show that Kong-Rey would affect Taiwan most severely from Thursday through Saturday, when the storm would bring strong winds and rain to much of the country, including possible heavy or extremely heavy rain in the north, east and southeast.

    As of press time last night, the agency’s Web site showed there was an 80 percent chance that Orchid Island （Lanyu, 蘭嶼）, off Taiwan’s southeast coast, would be within Kong-Rey’s outer rim on Thursday night.

    Ferry services between Taitung County and Green Island （綠島） off Taiwan’s southeastern coast were suspended yesterday, and those between Taitung and Orchid Island would be suspended starting today.

    The two islands were already experiencing stronger winds and higher waves associated with the approaching storm, prompting the suspensions until Thursday and the early evacuation of travelers visiting the islands.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門

    2025春節專區

    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播