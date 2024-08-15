《TAIPEI TIMES》 US analyst pleads guilty to selling secrets to Beijing

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry C. Leventis, left, speaks during a news conference with investigators FBI Special Agent, Douglas DePodesta center, and Special Agent Roy Cochran senior counterintelligence executive with the U.S. Army, right, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Leventis announced the arrest and indictment of U.S. Army Intelligence Analyst Korbein Schultz for conspiracy to obtain and disclose defense information. Photo: AP

2024/08/15 03:00

/ Reuters, WASHINGTON

A US Army intelligence analyst on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to sell military secrets to China, including about US capabilities to defend Taiwan, the US Department of Justice said.

Korbein Schultz was charged in March with conspiracy to disclose national defense information, exporting defense articles and technical data without a license and bribery of a public official.

Schultz, who held top-secret clearance, conspired with an individual who lived in Hong Kong, whom he suspected of being associated with the Chinese government, to collect national defense information, including classified information and export-controlled technical data related to US military weapons systems, in exchange for money, according to charging and plea documents.

“Governments like China are aggressively targeting our military personnel and national security information and we will do everything in our power to ensure that information is safeguarded from hostile foreign governments,” FBI Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells said in a statement.

Before he was arrested, Schultz sent dozens of sensitive and restricted — but unclassified — military documents, the US Department of Justice said.

A document discussing the lessons learned by the US Army from the Russia-Ukraine war that it would apply in the defense of Taiwan, documents relating to Chinese military tactics and a document relating to US military satellites were among the items collected and sent by Schultz.

Schultz was paid about US$42,000 for the information, the department said.

“By conspiring to transmit national defense information to a person living outside the United States, this defendant callously put our national security at risk to cash in on the trust our military placed in him,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said.

Schultz is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23 next year.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

