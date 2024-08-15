《TAIPEI TIMES》 Firms searched in TPP finances case

Media workers follow Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Vivian Huang, center, at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday. Photo: CNA

2024/08/15 03:00

ACCOUNTABILITY? Vivian Huang resigned as a TPP Central Standing Committee member, while an accountancy denied it was to blame for campaign finance errors

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Prosecutors yesterday searched offices of accounting firms and other companies linked to Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） Chairman Ko Wen-je’s （柯文哲） presidential campaign amid allegations of fraud, while TPP Legislator Vivian Huang （黃珊珊） resigned from the party’s Central Standing Committee.

Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office and Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau personnel collected material at seven locations in and around Taipei, including at marketing firm Muko （木可行銷公關）, accounting firm Jing Hua CPA （精華會計師事務所）, OCT Entertainment Co （時樂） and Neo Creative Marketing Production Co （尼奧創意行銷）.

They also searched the residences of Tai Li-ling （戴利玲）, who is registered as the owner of OCT Entertainment and Neo Creative Marketing; Lee Wen-tsung （李文宗）, chief financial officer for Ko’s presidential campaign; and Lee’s sister, Muko director Lee Wen-chuan （李文娟）.

Tuanmu Cheng （端木正）, an accountant at Jing Hua who was contracted by the TPP, Lee Wen-tsung, Lee Wen-chuan and staff at the companies were questioned.

A TPP spokesperson said that investigators did not search TPP headquarters or Ko’s office, adding that the party voluntarily handed over six boxes of material.

Earlier in the day, Huang resigned as a TPP Central Standing Committee member, although she would remain as one of the party’s eight legislators-at-large.

After the committee met yesterday afternoon, party officials told reporters that she had resigned.

Ko had approved her decision to step down from the party’s top decisionmaking body, the officials said.

Huang, Lee Wen-tsung and Tuanmu would have their cases scrutinized by the TPP Central Evaluation Committee, the officials said.

Later in the afternoon, Huang and a lawyer went to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office to file a request to investigate alleged wrongdoing by Tuanmu.

Tuanmu and Jing Hua earlier said that they had conducted their “auditing services for the TPP in accordance with all legal requirements.”

The firm in a statement denied claims of misconduct, errors or falsification of records.

Tuanmu said in the statement that he welcomes an investigation by prosecutors and the Control Yuan, adding that it would find him innocent of the party’s accusations.

Ko, TPP Legislator Vivian Huang （黃珊珊） and TPP caucus director Vicky Chen （陳智菡） on Saturday held a news conference after allegations of fraud, false declarations and other issues were reported.

Political parties that contest presidential and legislative elections are required to submit their financial records to the Control Yuan.

Ko said mistakes were made over the reporting of political donations and campaign finances, while Lee Wen-tsung made a public apology, saying that he had failed to properly check accounts and reports.

Mistakes were made in 17 political donation declarations totaling about NT$18 million （US$557,207）, the party said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

