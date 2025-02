A model of the Hsiung Feng II missile is displayed at the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Chih-cheng, Taipei Times

2024/08/11 03:00

HYPERSONIC:The program is scheduled to be implemented over three years and revolves around materials and technologies underlying scramjet engine performance

By Chen Chih-yu, Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Ministry of National Defense plans to develop supersonic combustion ramjet, or scramjet, technology linked to hypersonic missile systems, a solicitation notice issued by the ministry for next year’s National Defense Advanced Research Program said.

The Chungshan Insitute of Science and Technology would oversee the program to create a heat-resistant composite ceramic material and improve scramjet engine ignition and flame retention, the ministry said in a notice issued to Taiwanese universities in June.

This program — scheduled to be implemented over three years — revolves around materials and technologies underlying scramjet engine performance.

Hypersonic systems are superior to conventional ballistic missiles with regard to deterrence value, as their speed, altitude and maneuver-in-flight capabilities give the target little time to implement countermeasures or retaliatory strikes.

The scramjet program is evidence that the armed forces likely plan to obtain a type of long-range system capable of deterring China.

Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology adviser Su Yu-pen (蘇玉本) earlier this month said that materials science and thermal design would be crucial in the nation’s bid to develop hypersonic technology.

Taiwan has no lack of resources or expertise in other fields relevant to hypersonic weapon systems, he said.

Separately, the government has issued an airspace closure notice, as the air force is to conduct fighter exercises using live munitions over the ocean to the east of Taiwan from Aug. 27 to Sept. 12.

The air-to-air missile drills would involve F-16 jets armed with AIM-120 and AIM-9X missiles, Mirage 2000 jets armed with the MICA and R.550 Magic missiles, and AIDC-F-CK-1 jets armed with Tien Chien II missiles, a defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The navy is also holding large-scale weapons exercises in waters east of Taitung and Pingtung County, west of Green Island (綠島) and Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼), and south of Orchid Island and Pingtung, government notices have said.

The drills, which likely involve the use of surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles by warships, are to be held until the end of this month, they said.

The large size and unlimited altitude of the exercises imply that a sinking exercise could be included in the drills, sources said.

Last week, the army began conducting “maintenance fire” artillery drills, replacing the live-fire component that used to be included in the annual Han Kuang military exercises.

The Eighth Army Corps and marine units are expected to begin live-fire TOW missile exercises later this month.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法