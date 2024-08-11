為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan must invest more in military: 66％ of Americans

    Military vehicles equipped with US-made TOW 2A missiles can be seen during a live fire drill in Pingtung on July 3, last year. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

    Military vehicles equipped with US-made TOW 2A missiles can be seen during a live fire drill in Pingtung on July 3, last year. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

    2024/08/11 03:00

    By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

    A recent US poll has suggested that a majority of Americans believe that Taiwan investing more in its military capabilities to deter China should be a precondition to any US commitment to defend Taiwan.

    The YouGov survey was conducted from July 18 to 24 with 1,000 adult respondents in the US and commissioned by Defense Priorities, a think tank affiliated with billionaire Charles Koch.

    Asked whether they believe Taiwan allocating more resources to defense should be a prerequisite for any commitments from the US to defend it from China, 66 percent of respondents said they agreed with the statement, while 34 percent disagreed.

    About 59 percent of respondents believe the US should encourage or support Taiwan’s independence from China, even if it would increase the risks of a Chinese invasion or occupation of Taiwan, the poll showed.

    When asked if the US should defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression at all costs, 18 percent of respondents strongly disagreed, 19 percent somewhat disagreed, 33 percent were neutral, 19 percent somewhat agreed and 11 percent highly agreed.

    In other words, the poll suggested 30 percent of Americans believe the US should defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion given the potential costs of a conflict, while 37 percent of respondents are opposed.

    According to the poll, 44 percent of Americans believe avoiding nuclear war with China is more important than supporting Taiwan’s right to be politically autonomous from Beijing while 21 percent disagreed.

    The former group consisted of 19 percent of respondents who strongly agreed with the statement and 25 percent who somewhat agreed with the statement, while the latter consisted of 15 percent who somewhat disagreed and six percent strongly disagreed.

    About 36 percent said they were neutral on the issue.

    Elbridge Colby, former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development under former US president Donald Trump, said in a post on X that the survey is evidence that Taiwan should significantly increase its military spending.

    “[T]he reality is that Americans’ support for defending Taiwan is at best questionable,” he wrote.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播