為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》DPP officials attacked on social media

National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan, left, and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu are shown in a composite photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan, left, and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu are shown in a composite photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

2024/08/10 03:00

TARGETED BY CHINA:Lin Fei-fan and Wang Ting-yu are among the 10 ‘diehard Taiwanese independence separatists’ listed on China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Web site

By Chen Cheng-yu and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Wang Ting-yu （王定宇） and National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan （林飛帆） yesterday said they have come under personal attack on social media, a day after China’s Taiwan Affairs Office （TAO） added a new section titled “diehard Taiwanese independence separatists” to its Web site.

Lin said he has filed a complaint to police, requesting that they investigate defamation and other accusations against him that began circulating on social media on Thursday.

One post claimed that “Lin got arrested after procuring sex from a prostitute ... and then was released quickly, as the government wanted to suppress this news,” Lin said.

Another post alleged that “Lin is receiving a high salary, higher than for a Cabinet minister,” Lin said, adding that these are all baseless accusations and asking people not to further disseminate these personal attacks against him.

Lin said the accusations are “absurd” and are personal attacks targeting him.

Separately, Wang said he had received messages threatening to kill him and his family.

Lin and Wang are among the 10 “diehard Taiwanese independence separatists” listed on the TAO Web site.

The list also includes Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴） and Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄）.

DPP Legislator Hung Sun-han （洪申翰） yesterday said that “it is quite clearly a systematic smear campaign by China targeting Lin and Wang, right after the TAO published the list.”

“We ask the public and all media outlets to stop circulating this disinformation,” Hung said.

DPP spokeswoman Tai Wei-shan （戴瑋姍） said that the coordinated attack against Lin and Wang is part of China’s cognitive warfare, while some Taiwanese and media were collaborating by disseminating fake news on social media and generating online discussion.

Tai asked the judiciary to fully investigate the case.

Wang is to file a complaint for a judicial investigation, but said that people should not be frightened by intimidation from China.

“Society must take a common stance, that when facing a belligerent China aiming for a hostile military takeover, that we must have no fear fighting against it,” Wang said.

“If we cower in fear, then China would step up its scare tactics, using stronger ways to intimidate us. Taiwanese must unite to counter China’s intimidation, working together to safeguard our freedom and democratic values, and to protect our national interests,” he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播