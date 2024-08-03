為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》 Five retiring police dogs available for adoption, unit says

Police dog Fei Ta is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Police Department

Police dog Fei Ta is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Police Department

2024/08/03 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Five police dogs, which would soon to be retired, are up for adoption, the New Taipei City Police Department announced on Thursday.

Six Labrador retrievers are to retire at the end of this year, the department’s K-9 unit said.

However, the human partner of the department’s popular Lucky Star （福星） has already announced on social media that he would adopt the star pooch upon retirement.

The hardworking canines that are up for adoption include Lucky Star’s siblings Shiny （亮亮） and Fei Ta （飛達）, alongside Alpha （首領） and Xina, as well as Yutu, a drug-detecting dog.

K-9 unit head Ma Ching-chi （馬清基） said Labradors usually have very stable personalities and love people, which is why it is relatively easy for handlers to train them to become drug or explosives finders.

Moreover, unlike breeds like German shepherds which can intimidate some people, Labradors rarely make people feel uneasy, he said.

Five retiring explosive-detecting dogs had safeguarded the perimeter of events such as Double Ten National Day celebrations, presidential inaugurations and foreign dignitaries’ visits, he added.

Yutu’s career is also decorated with discovering evidence that helped police make successful drug busts, he said.

Dogs in K-9 units usually serve for four to seven years, and the five police canines are on average about seven years old, he said.

Ma said the pups were raised to follow strict routines, so he believed they would easily adapt to the retirement and being free from work stress.

However, Ma said he had observed that retired police pooches often receive too much love and attention in their new homes which could lead to them becoming overweight.

Prospective adopters should keep in mind the breed’s insatiable appetite and refrain from overfeeding the dogs, he said, adding that they should provide the dogs with active lifestyles for the sake of their four-legged family members.

The unit said it has held three retired K-9 adoption events since 2022.

Each of the adoption drives were met with enthusiasm, receiving more than 100 applications each time, it said.

People interested in adopting the police dogs can download Chinese-language adoption papers via the department’s Facebook page, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

挺選手拚好運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播