為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》 Preferential visa countries decline from 171 to 166

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emblem is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Yang Cheng-yu, Taipei Times

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emblem is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Yang Cheng-yu, Taipei Times

2024/08/02 03:00

By Huang Ching-hsuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan from December last year to April has lost preferential visa agreements with five governments, the National Audit Office said, calling on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to improve freedom of travel for Taiwanese.

The nation has preferential visa arrangements with 166 countries and territories as of April, down from the 171 countries late last year, the office said a report.

Preferential visa regimes include arrangements for visa-free travel, on-arrival visa and digital visa verification, it said.

The ministry in the past five years established electronically-verified visa agreements with Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, as well as visa-free arrangements with Antigua and Barbuda, and Thailand, the office said.

However, the nation lost digitalized visa verification agreements with a myriad of African nations and on-arrival visa agreements with Kazakhstan, and had significant reductions to its visa-free agreement with Colombia, it added.

These developments represent a net loss in the number of preferential visa regimes Taiwan enjoys and the ministry’s failure to mount a timely response to the changes, it said.

The ministry belatedly updated the country information on its Web sites, with some embassies and representative offices being late by more than a month, the office said.

The office urged the ministry to protect Taiwan’s remaining visa regime privileges by making better use of its contacts in foreign governments and international organizations, and promptly update information when negative changes occur.

In response, the ministry said it acknowledged the office’s comments, adding that it would continue to oversee efforts to facilitate the ability of Taiwanese to travel without hindrance and update information in a timely manner.

Taiwan ranked 35th in travel freedom afforded by its passport last year, the Henry Passport Index showed, the worst it has been since 2016.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

挺選手拚好運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播