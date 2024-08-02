《TAIPEI TIMES》 US Midwest organization shows support for Taiwan

US Senator and Midwestern Legislative Conference chair Bill Reineke delivers opening remarks at the conference’s 78th annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio, on July 21. Photo: screen grab from the Midwestern Legislative Conference X account

2024/08/02 03:00

By Esme Yeh / Staff writer, with CNA

The US Midwestern Legislative Conference （MLC） last week passed a resolution in support of Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the international community.

The 78th annual MLC meeting was held from July 21 to Wednesday last week in Columbus, Ohio, with the resolution passing on the last day.

Taiwan and the US have strong trade and tourism, and educational and cultural exchanges, as well as sharing values of freedom, democracy, human rights, rule of law and peace, the resolution said.

The US is Taiwan’s second-largest trading partner, and Taiwan is the ninth-largest trading partner of the US, with bilateral goods and services trade reaching NT$5.23 trillion （US$159.6 billion） last year, it said.

The US is one of Taiwan’s largest sources of imported agricultural products, accounting for more than one-fifth of its agricultural import volume at a value of NT$143.9 billion, the resolution said.

Taiwan is the US’ sixth-largest export destination, fourth-largest market in consumption per capita and seventh-largest market of soybean and corn exports, it added.

The resolution also said the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act is significant, as it enhanced Taiwan-US bilateral security and commercial interests, stipulating that “wherever the laws of the United States refer or relate to foreign countries, nations, states, governments, or similar entities, such terms shall include and such laws shall apply with respect to Taiwan.”

Negotiations between Taiwan and the US on bilateral trade, avoidance of double taxation and Indo-Pacific economic prosperity framework agreements are important, as they helped promote bilateral cooperation on investments and technologies via tariff reduction and other measures, it said.

Meanwhile, the resolution said it supports Taiwan’s pursuit of “steadfast diplomacy” and its ability to join the international community in tackling challenges such as humanitarian aid and disease control.

Therefore, the MLC resolved to deepen the economic and trade partnership between Taiwan and the MLC’s 11 member states in the US Midwest, reaffirming its support for the Taiwan Relations Act and encouraging midwestern businesses to address the nation as “Taiwan,” it said.

MLC also said that it recognizes Taiwan’s efforts to ensure the signing of three agreements with Washington, adding that it would continue to support the nation’s meaningful participation in the international community.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

