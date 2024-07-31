《TAIPEI TIMES》 Chiayi Air Base prepares to host military air show

F-16V jets are parked at the Chiayi Air Force Base on Nov. 18, 2021. Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsien, Taipei Times

2024/07/31 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Chiayi Air Base, home to the air force’s F-16Vs, is set to hold an air show next month featuring the nation’s main fighter jets, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday.

The show is to be held from 9am to 4pm on Aug. 10, Major General Yang Chuan-wen （楊全文） of the 4th Tactical Fighter Wing, which is stationed at the base in Chiayi County.

One highlight of the show would be a flyover featuring F-16s and Mirage 2000-5s, as well as Taiwan’s domestically produced Indigenous Defense Fighters, Yang said at a ministry news conference.

The air force’s Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team is also to conduct a series of aerial stunts in AT-3 jets, he said.

On the ground, fighters and transport planes would be exhibited and a performance would be staged by Taiwan’s Tri-Service Honor Guard.

The air show aims to increase the public’s understanding of the nation’s armed forces and show support to servicepersons in their efforts to protect the country, the major general said.

Visitors would be required to show a government-issued photo ID, such as a National Identity Card or Alien Resident Certificate to enter the base, a ministry news release said.

Foreign nationals who are caretakers or spouses of Taiwanese citizens must show their IDs and be accompanied by their spouse or the person who they care for to enter the base, it added.

The application deadline for other foreign nationals wishing to attend the event has already passed, it said.

The use of drones is not allowed during the show for national security reasons, and clothes or other items bearing flags or political slogans are prohibited to ensure “administrative neutrality,” it said.

This air show is the first and only Taiwanese air force base event open to the public this year. Different branches of the military usually take turns each year to showcase their hardware and personnel to the public.

