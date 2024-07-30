《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tanwan’s Wu Shih-yi makes boxing quarters

From left, Taiwan’s Tai Yu-hsuan, Lin Zih-siang and Tang Chih-chun celebrate during the Olympic men’s team archery 1/8 elimination round in Paris yesterday. Photo: AP

2024/07/30 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese stars including shuttler Chou Tien-chen on Sunday progressed in the later Olympic events in Paris, but yesterday’s athletes were less fortunate.

Boxer Wu Shih-yi was the only Taiwanese competitor to progress as of press time last night, after her competitor in the women’s 60kg round-of-16, Nigeria’s Cynthia Ogunsemilore, was disqualified.

The situation looked hopeful in the men’s team archery event, when Taiwan’s Lin Zih-siang, Tang Chih-chun and Tai Yu-hsuan thrashed England’s Conor Hall, Tom Hall and Alex Wise 6-0 in the 1/8 elimination round.

However, in the afternoon China’s Kao Wenchao, Li Zhongyuan and Wang Yan defeated them 5-1 in the quarter-final.

Taiwanese judoka Lien Chen-ling, competing in the under-57kg category, won her round-of-32 match against Sierra Leone’s Mariama Koroma, but her hopes of competing for a medal later in the day were dashed in the round-of-16 by Serbia’s Marica Perisic.

In the men’s individual foil, Taiwan’s Chen Yi-tung beat Lebanon’s Philippe Wakim 15-13 in the round-of-64, but was eliminated in the round-of-32 after losing 15-12 to France’s Enzo Lefort, who is ranked sixth in the world.

Taiwan’s Yang Kun-pi failed to qualify after placing 19th in the men’s trap shooting, while table tennis player Chien Tung-chuan was eliminated in the women’s singles round-of-64 by Hong Kong’s Zhu Chengzhu.

On Sunday, it took Taiwanese shuttler Chou 43 minutes to beat Mexico’s Luis Ramon Garrid 21-17, 21-13 in the group play stage of the men’s singles.

Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, the badminton duo who won gold in Tokyo three years ago, secured their second group stage win in the men’s doubles by defeating Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-15, 19-21, 21-15.

However, Ye Hong-wei and Lee Chia-hsin saw their mixed doubles run in Paris come to an end after losing 14-21, 13-21 to Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the group stage.

In table tennis, Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju advanced after defeating Brian Afanador of Puerto Rico 4-1 in the men’s singles round-of-64.

Lin paired with Chen Sze-yu in the mixed-doubles table tennis, but they lost 2-4 in their quarter-final match against China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.

In the women’s singles round-of-64, Cheng I-ching won 4-0 against Cameroon’s Sarah Hanffou, while Kao Cheng-jui beat Iran’s Nima Alamian 4-1.

Cheng and Kao advanced to the round-of-32.

In boxing, Taiwan’s Chen Nien-chin defeated the Dominican Republic’s Moronta Hernandez 4-1 in the women’s 66kg class to advance to the round-of-16.

Star Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei, and Tsao Chia-yi won their first-round women’s doubles match 7-6, 7-5 against Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu of Romania.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen returns to Mexico’s Luis Ramon Garrido during their Olympic badminton men’s singles group play match at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Taiwan’s Chen Yi-tung, left, and France’s Enzo Lefort compete in the Olympic men’s foil individual round-of-32 at the Grand Palais in Paris yesterday. Photo: AFP

