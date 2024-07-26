為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》 US, Japan replace China as graduates’ destinations

People are pictured in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s departure hall on Oct. 8 last year. Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times

People are pictured in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s departure hall on Oct. 8 last year. Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times

2024/07/26 03:00

US-CHINA TRADE DISPUTE:Despite Beijing’s offer of preferential treatment, the lure of China has dimmed as Taiwanese and international investors move out

By Kao Chia-he and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

Japan and the US have become the favored destinations for Taiwanese graduates as China’s attraction has waned over the years, the Ministry of Labor said.

According to the ministry’s latest income and employment advisory published this month, 3,215 Taiwanese university graduates from the class of 2020 went to Japan, surpassing for the first time the 2,881 graduates who went to China.

A total of 2,300 graduates from the class of 2021 went to the US, compared with the 2,262 who went to China, the document showed.

The trend continued for the class of 2023, of whom 1,460 went to Japan, 1,334 went to the US and 942 went to China, the data showed.

The United Arab Emirates （UAE） was for the past two years the fourth-most favored destination for Taiwanese graduates, topping South Korea, Australia and Singapore, the document showed.

The UAE’s early investment in artificial intelligence-related fields is the main reason behind the appeal of the Middle Eastern kingdom to Taiwanese pursuing studies abroad, a ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

The UAE has poured in investments in its pursuit to become a global tech leader and has been recruiting Taiwanese students via cooperative programs with local universities, the official said.

China’s main attraction to Taiwanese graduates was the employment opportunities offered by a growing economy and a common language, the official said.

In addition, young Taiwanese studying or starting businesses in China could receive various subsidies as part of Beijing’s Taiwan affairs policy to influence the nation’s politics, they said.

However, the lure of Chinese jobs has dimmed considerably as Taiwanese and international investors leave China amid the US-China trade dispute, the official said.

Beijing’s touted preferential treatment of Taiwanese seeking to work or start a businesses in China cannot compensate for these negative conditions, the official said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

挺選手拚好運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播